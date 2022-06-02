The Englewood Company Assists With Supply Chain Issues

BROOMALL, Pa., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply chain issues are disrupting businesses across the world, and The Englewood Company is taking a fresh approach to this ongoing problem. Businesses that are struggling to find the industrial tape they need from current suppliers must look elsewhere for solutions — The Englewood Company is filling that need with their wide range of tapes for a variety of applications.

The experts at Englewood Company have found that the tape product some customers were relying on before supply chain disruptions might not have been the best choice in the first place. These customers should view the disruptions as an opportunity to optimize processes and find the right products for their specific application. The Englewood Company is helping businesses across the country turn this challenge into an opportunity.

The Englewood Company provides industrial tape solutions that help businesses enhance the efficiency of their work processes, save on material costs, and improve their bottom line. Their industrial tape experts work closely with businesses to understand their needs and determine the application and size of tape that would get the job done right. The Englewood Company has more than 70 years of experience in the industry and is a major supplier and converter of pressure-sensitive tapes, labels, and packaging systems.

