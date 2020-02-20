The English Contractor Wins Regional Contractor of the Year Awards

The English Contractor team is proud to be the only Cincinnati-area contractor to be recognized at the regional level, with awards given to four distinct projects in three diverse areas of the city. Projects included a bathroom in a Milford area historic home, a new covered porch and exterior on a brick home in Mount Lookout, and an addition and exterior remodel as well as a detached garage complete with car lifts for a home in Hyde Park. "We won seven Contractor of the Year awards at our local chapter level and now an additional four for our region, which encompasses all of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. It's quite an honor," said Craig Russell, CEO of The English Contractor who leads a crew of 36 tradespeople in the greater Cincinnati area. "These projects are representative of the attention to detail and craftsmanship that go into each and every project we do, both large and small. In my mind, every project we complete is worthy of such an award," he said.

Each year, NARI presents Contractor of the Year Awards to members who have demonstrated outstanding work through their remodeling projects. These awards are the highest form of recognition by industry leaders and peers. NARI received nearly 500 entries from across the United States representing over $138 million in remodeling projects.

"This year's submissions were outstanding, making the job of our esteemed judges very difficult," said Tracy Wright, Senior Director of Membership and Chapter Services at NARI. The judging panel representing industry experts, selected winners based on problem solving, functionality, aesthetics, craftsmanship, innovation, and degree of difficulty.

The Contractor of the Year Awards celebrates NARI members who are committed to design, best practices, integrity, high standards, and professionalism. NARI will honor all Regional Winners and announce the National Winners at NARI's Evening of Excellence on April 24, 2020 at the TradeWinds Island Grand Resort in St. Pete Beach, FL.

About NARI

The National Association of the Remodeling Industry, or NARI, is the medium for business development, a platform for advocacy and the principal source for industry intelligence. NARI is an organization of high-quality remodeling professionals. Its members are committed to integrity, high standards, professional education, ethics and market recognition. NARI connects homeowners with its professional members so consumers have a positive remodeling experience with a professional, qualified remodeler.

About The English Contractor

As an award-winning, custom building firm, The English Contractor (TEC) serves the entire Greater Cincinnati region with excellence. TEC specializes in custom work, with a focus on home building, additions, remodels, and luxury home improvements. One of the hallmarks of TEC is the firm's employee-based structure with broad expertise in the building and remodeling crafts. Unlike using a subcontractor, all projects are managed by a TEC employee who is involved with clients from the start to ensure deep knowledge of their goals, and accountability for their satisfaction. TEC work has been widely recognized, with projects featured on HGTV Urban Oasis as well as other regional programming. TEC has received seven local and four regional "Contractor of the Year" awards, and is in the running for national NARI recognition.

