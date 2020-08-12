The Enlightened Worldview Project, Addressing Challenges During the Pandemic

MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The purpose of The Enlightened Worldview Project is to promote peace in society through teaching effective communication techniques, even between people who hold outrageously opposing viewpoints. Currently, there's too much unnecessary conflict and suffering in this world, but The Enlightened Worldview Project seeks to help resolve this through a new book, Seeking a More Enlightened Worldview. Support the Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/enlightenedworldview/the-enlightened-worldview-project

Enlightened Worldview Project Enlightened Worldview Project

The book digs into the root causes of unnecessary conflict and suffering and explains how to combat this lack of mutual understanding, agreement, and cooperation. The manual provides practical solutions such as improved communication, which is designed to help individuals break free of their tribal, nationalistic, and partisan instincts. The effective techniques outline new methods of dialogue that can bridge this great divide and inspire a more peaceful and prosperous society. Although the Kickstarter is specifically for EWP's first book, the end goal is to produce an entire content series of books, podcasts, and videos that educate and inspire people to promote societal understanding and inner awareness, with the ultimate aim of working toward conflict avoidance and greater peace.

Founder Brandon Norgaard says, "Our global civilization is a bit like a large machine. The hardware is our human brains, but we run on software, which is our culture. Nowadays, we have networks of computers working in conjunction to where it seems like it is functioning like one large entity, and we call that "the cloud".

Human civilizations are also like a cloud. Civilizations clash because people have divergent and seemingly incompatible worldviews, which is the cause of unnecessary conflict. If computer networks were not compatible with each other, we'd consider that to be a software problem. The solution is to reprogram the machines so that the networks can operate in harmony. I think we need to do that in our human society, as well."

The company plans on releasing the book (e-book, paperback, hardback) by December 2020. In the early months of 2021, will be the release of the first season of their podcast series. For press inquiries, please contact Kat at [email protected] or call 305-490-5911 and visit the links below to learn more.

https://www.enlightenedworldview.com

https://www.enlightenedworldview.com/project-overview/

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/enlightenedworldview/the-enlightened-worldview-project

More about Brandon Norgaard:

Brandon was a software engineer but quit because he found a mission he truly believed in – The Enlightened Worldview Project. He grew up in Northern California and founded a Meetup group in Sacramento to discuss societal issues & solutions. Now, the group has over 1,000 members and collaborates with academic and professional researchers to advance their mission of global understanding, dialogue, & peace.

Contact:

Katherine Fleischman, CEO

Do Tell PR

305-490-5911

[email protected]

Dotellpublicity.com

SOURCE Enlightened Worldview Project

Related Links

http://www.enlightenedworldview.com

