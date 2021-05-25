The EnrichHER Business Financing Accelerator Program Is Seeking Diverse Founders In Need Of Funding To Grow Their Businesses

Is business financing standing between you and your goals? Then the EnrichHER Accelerator Program may be your solution. Tweet this

Since launching in 2019, EnrichHER's Accelerator has helped over 48 companies elevate their businesses and obtain financing resources and tools. In one of the 2020 cohorts alone, the program galvanized $375,000 in funding for 7 companies. Founders from Freeman Capital , Tello Films and Kushae are just a few of the alums that went through the EnrichHER Accelerator and are now thriving.

"Our philosophy at EnrichHER is that providing capital for businesses with diverse leaders is the key to economic empowerment, inclusive economic growth, and overall gender equality," says Dr. Novellus. "As the number of sustainable diverse businesses increases, society as a whole will benefit from inclusive job growth as well as products and services that better reflect the input of the people they serve. The EnrichHER Accelerator Program is designed to help us further this cause."

To learn more about the Accelerator and sign up for the next cohort on June 8, visit enrichher.com/accelerator .

ABOUT ENRICHHER

EnrichHER is a financial technology platform that matches revenue-generating companies led by women and founders of color to individual and institutional sources of funding. Since 2017, EnrichHER has deployed upwards of $4 million through its platform and matched business-owners to $14 million in working capital through its Accelerator. By providing capital, coaching, and connections, we are fueling the fastest-growing demographic of business owners. Our network has engaged with over 23,000 advocates through its digital community and in-person activations.

