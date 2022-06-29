The Enrollment Management Association Names MELD Advertising as New Marketing Agency

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a broad agency review, MELD Advertising has been chosen to provide creative design and marketing communications strategy to The Enrollment Management Association (EMA) for their exclusive member publication, The Yield.

EMA's reach is extensive and the organization's breadth of resources remains unparalleled worldwide in providing actionable insights that fuel professional development, enrollment, and organizational success.

"We are excited to be a part of the meaningful work that the EMA is doing in independent schools globally," said Derek Wood, MELD's Founder and Executive Creative Director. "It's critical work that supports enrollment leaders, schools, families—and most importantly, the students themselves. Our other clients offer products and services that help improve people's lives. Naturally, we are thrilled to be working with the EMA!"

"The selection team was impressed with MELD's ideas on how to elevate The Yield, among other important initiative ideas. Their understanding of our audience and creative vision, and their ability to deliver results made for a winning combination," said Jennifer O'Brien, Director of Communications. "We are looking forward to a productive and successful partnership."

"The EMA is helping enrollment leaders grow and achieve professional success through a number of important initiatives. We are eager to use our deep experience and unique integrated approach to help develop and amplify EMA's important story and mission," said Monika Nagarsheth, Lead Strategist and Operations Director.

MELD's first project for the EMA is has launched this month.

About MELD

MELD Advertising was built on a strong foundation—focusing on humanity, transparency, and strong ethics. From there, talent from every type of advertising agency was brought in. As everyone is given a voice, clients get the best of everyone. MELD is composed of seasoned professionals from every discipline, offering proven expertise in creative and content; strategy, technology and analytics; engagement and influence; and media. Visit meldadvertising.com .

