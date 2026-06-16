The Ensign Group (ENSG) Securities Fraud Investigation - Levi & Korsinsky

Shares of The Ensign Group fell sharply after a short-seller report alleged systemic neglect, quality-measure gaming, and improper billing practices at the skilled nursing facility operator.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) stock dropped sharply on June 8, 2026, after Hunterbrook published a detailed short-seller report alleging that the company engaged in systemic quality-measure gaming, falsified care-quality data, and improper related-party billing across its skilled nursing operations. Shareholders who lost money on their ENSG investment are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The Hunterbrook report alleged that ENSG inflated its CMS star ratings -- a metric CEO Barry Port cited on the Q1 2026 earnings call on May 1, 2026, when he stated that "85% of all of our operations are at 4- or 5-star quality measures." The report further alleged that staffing levels and care quality at ENSG facilities were materially worse than publicly represented. On the same earnings call, Port told investors the company was "seeing improvements in turnover, stable wage growth and reduced reliance on agency staffing even with increased occupancy." A securities fraud investigation was subsequently initiated.

Separately, a Form 144 filed on June 2, 2026 -- days before the Hunterbrook report was published on June 8 -- included Director Barry M. Smith's attestation that "he does not know any material adverse information in regard to the current and prospective operations of the Issuer of the securities to be sold which has not been publicly disclosed."

ENSG investors who suffered losses do not need to wait -- click here to get started with a free consultation. You may also reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ENSG Investigation

Q: What is the ENSG securities fraud investigation about?A: A securities fraud investigation has been initiated concerning The Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) regarding potentially materially false and misleading statements about the company's quality ratings, staffing levels, and billing practices. Shares fell sharply after the Hunterbrook short-seller report was published on June 8, 2026, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is conducting the ENSG investigation?A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud on behalf of investors who purchased ENSG securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ENSG investigation?A: Investors who purchased ENSG stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do ENSG investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my ENSG shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ENSG and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP