The Enteral Feeding Devices Market to Hit $4.85 Billion Revenue Opportunities by 2029, North America to Lead the Industry Growth - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

28 Feb, 2024, 12:50 ET
CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest focus insight report, the enteral feeding devices market is growing at a CAGR of 5.77% during 2023-2029.
The Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2029)
|
USD 4.85 Billion
|
Market Size (2023)
|
USD 3.46 Billion
|
CAGR (2023-2029)
|
5.77 %
|
Historic Year
|
2020-2021
|
Base Year
|
2022-2023
|
Forecast Year
|
2024-2029
North America is the largest revenue contributor for the global Enteral Feeding Devices market (2023). The global enteral feeding devices market is fragmented, with many global, regional, and local players offering diverse enteral feeding pumps, feeding tubes, and related accessories/consumables. The highly competitive market is dominated by Avanos Medical, Applied Medical Technology, B. Braun Melsungen, Boston Scientific, Cardinal Health, Cook Medical, Danone Nutricia, Fresenius Kabi, Nestlé, and Vygon. Key players are pursuing organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product bundling, acquisition, geographic expansions, product portfolio enhancement, and contract agreements with end-users to garner a larger market share.
Competition in the global enteral feeding devices market is fierce, with many global, regional, and local vendors vying for market share. These vendors offer a wide array of enteral pumps, feeding pumps, and related accessories, leading to intense competition primarily centered around pricing, design, quality, and materials used in manufacturing. Local manufacturers often undercut their global counterparts, offering enteral feeding tubes and accessories at lower prices, providing customers with diverse choices. This competitive landscape is expected to further intensify due to decreasing average selling prices (ASPs) of enteral feeding devices. Many players focus on producing lower-priced feeding tubes and accessories, drawn by high profit margins and relatively low barriers to entry. The aggressive marketing tactics employed by local and regional vendors drive pricing pressures and stalling growth rates in both volume and revenue for global players. Consequently, this intense competition and pricing pressure are poised to impact sales volumes and profit margins, particularly for global players, thus influencing the overall market growth of enteral feeding devices globally.
Product Segmentation & Forecast
- Product
- Enteral Feeding Pumps
- Enteral Feeding Tubes
- Accessories & Consumables
- Patient Group
- Adults
- Pediatrics
- End-user
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Care Facilities
- Homecare Settings
- Application
- Oncology
- Gastro-enterology
- Neurology
- Cardiology & Pulmonology
- Others
Vendors List
- Fresenius Kabi
- Boston Scientific
- Applied Medical Technology
- Avanos Medical
- Vygon
- B Braun Mulsungen
- Nestle A/S
- Cardinal Health
- Cook Medical
- Abbott
- Danone Nutricia
- ALCOR Scientific
- Amsino International
- BD
- CONMED
- ERENLER MEDIKAL
- Degania Medical
- Fidmi Medical
- GBUK ENTERAL
- MOOG
- Jiangsu Kangjin Medical Instrument
- Oiarso S. Coop
- Pacific Hospital Supply
- Samtronic
- SECUREMED
- SILMAG
- TROGE MEDICAL
- Vesco Medical
- Wuhan W.E.O. Science & Technology Development
- Angel Electronic Equipment
- Angiplast
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
What is the projected growth of the enteral feeding devices market?
What factors are driving the growth of the enteral feeding devices market?
What are the key segments within the enteral feeding devices market?
Why is the demand for enteral nutrition particularly high among cancer patients?
Table of Contents
CHAPTER – 1: Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Key Findings
CHAPTER – 2: Enteral Feeding Devices Market
- GLOBAL: Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market (2020-2029; $Millions)
CHAPTER – 3: Enteral Feeding Devices Market Segmentation Data
- GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Product (2020-2029; $Millions)
- Enteral Feeding Pumps
- Enteral Feeding Tubes
- Accessories & Consumables
- GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Patient Group (2020-2029; $Millions)
- Adults
- Pediatrics
- GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by End-user (2020-2029; $Millions)
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Care Facilities
- Homecare Settings
- GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Application (2020-2029; $Millions)
- Oncology
- Gastro-enterology
- Neurology
- Cardiology & Pulmonology
- Others
CHAPTER – 4: Key Regions Overview
- North America: Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market (2020-2029; $Millions)
- Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in US
- Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in Canada
- Europe: Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market (2020-2029; $Millions)
- Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in Germany
- Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in France
- Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in UK
- Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in Italy
- Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in Spain
- APAC: Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market (2020-2029; $Millions)
- Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in Japan
- Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in China
- Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in India
- Latin America: Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market (2020-2029; $Millions)
- Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in Brazil
- Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in Mexico
- Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in Argentina
- Middle East & Africa: Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market (2020-2029; $Millions)
- Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in Turkey
- Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in South Africa
- Projected Revenue of Enteral Feeding Devices Market in Saudi Arabia
CHAPTER – 5: Enteral Feeding Devices Market Prospects & Opportunities
- Enteral Feeding Devices Market Opportunities & Trends
- Enteral Feeding Devices Market Drivers
- Enteral Feeding Devices Market Constraints
CHAPTER – 6: Enteral Feeding Devices Industry Overview
- Enteral Feeding Devices Market - Competitive Landscape
- Enteral Feeding Devices Market – Key Vendor Profiles
- Enteral Feeding Devices Market – Other Prominent Vendors
- Enteral Feeding Devices Market - Key Strategic Recommendations
CHAPTER – 7: Appendix
- Research Methodology
- Abbreviations
- About Arizton
