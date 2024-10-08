The Enteral Syringe Market is projected to grow by USD 444.7 Million (2024-2028), driven by the rise in chronic conditions and AI's role in redefining the market landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The Global Enteral Syringe Market size is estimated to grow by USD 444.7 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing number of target population. However, safety concerns related to enteral feeding poses a challenge - Key market players include Amsino International Inc., Andway Healthcare Ltd., Avanos Medical Inc., B.Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Danone SA, DMC Medical Ltd., GBUK Group Ltd, Jiangsu Caina Medical Co. Ltd., Kentec Medical Inc., Micsafe Medical Group, Medela AG, Medicina Ltd., Medline Industries LP, Miktell Ltd., Terumo Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Vygon SAS.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Adults and Neonates and pediatrics), Product (Disposable syringes and Reusable syringes), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Amsino International Inc., Andway Healthcare Ltd., Avanos Medical Inc., B.Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Danone SA, DMC Medical Ltd., GBUK Group Ltd, Jiangsu Caina Medical Co. Ltd., Kentec Medical Inc., Micsafe Medical Group, Medela AG, Medicina Ltd., Medline Industries LP, Miktell Ltd., Terumo Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Vygon SAS

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global enteral syringe market is experiencing growth due to the increasing prevalence of pancreatic cancer, bile duct diseases, and gallbladder-related conditions. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 62,210 Americans were diagnosed with pancreatic cancer by the end of 2022. Gallbladder diseases, such as gallstones and gallbladder cancer, are also common, with risk factors including ethnic background, age, gender, heredity, obesity, rapid weight loss, and sedentary lifestyle. Enteral syringes are essential tools in the treatment of these conditions, particularly in percutaneous procedures for biliary strictures and the identification of non-biliary blocks. Additionally, their cost-effectiveness makes them a popular choice in the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. Vendors are focusing on innovation to penetrate this market, with an anticipated boost from the unregulated use of enteral syringes in developing countries like India, China, and Brazil.

The Enteral Syringe Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand in clinics and home care settings for enteral nutrition. With an aging population, the need for enteral feeding solutions for those with dysphagia, neurological disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, and malnutrition is on the rise. Sterilizable/reusable syringes, hypodermic syringes, oral syringes, and disposable syringes are popular choices for healthcare providers in various settings. Safety syringes, retractable safety syringes, prefilled syringes, glass syringes, and plastic syringes are essential for ensuring safety and efficacy in drug delivery. Usability, biologics approvals, and advanced feeding devices with ergonomic designs are key trends in this market. Enteral syringes play a crucial role in nutrition management for patients with special needs, and medical devices companies are focusing on safety, efficacy, and user-friendly designs to meet these demands.

Market Challenges

The Enteral Syringe Market faces challenges due to the implementation of ENFit connectors, designed to decrease tubing misconnections in neonatal and pediatric patients. However, these connectors pose new issues. Neonates require precise medication dosages, but the ENFit moat design makes it difficult to clear the area around the syringe barrel, leading to potential overdoses and adverse drug reactions. Additionally, the moat design increases the risk of infection if residual milk or formula remains, and workflow issues arise from the need to clear syringes and tubes regularly and use multiple connectors and adappers. Medication safety experts and pharmacy communities advise caution, and hospitals report growing safety concerns to regulatory agencies. These factors may impede the growth of the global Enteral Syringe Market during the forecast period.

The Enteral Syringe Market faces several challenges in catering to the nutritional needs of patients requiring enteral nutrition through feeding tubes. Dysphagia, neurological disorders, and gastrointestinal disorders increase the demand for enteral syringes. Malnutrition, a common issue among chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and neurological diseases, necessitates effective nutritional interventions. Healthcare providers prioritize safety and efficacy in nutrition management, driving the need for advanced feeding devices with dosage control and ergonomic designs. Reusable and disposable enteral syringes serve distinct purposes, with safety and cost-effectiveness being key considerations. Challenges like aspiration risk, food insecurity, and healthcare access further complicate the market landscape. Catheter tip syringes find extensive use in oncology, neurological disease, and gastrointestinal disease treatment. Patient safety, clinical use conditions, and healthcare expenditure are crucial factors influencing market growth. Market segments include neonates, pediatrics, adults, premature births, neonatal admissions, and chronic disorders. Ergonomic designs, dosage control, and advanced features cater to the needs of various patient populations, including the geriatric population. Overall, the Enteral Syringe Market must address these challenges to ensure optimal patient outcomes and effective nutritional therapy.

Segment Overview

This enteral syringe market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Adults

1.2 Neonates and pediatrics Product 2.1 Disposable syringes

2.2 Reusable syringes Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Adults- The Enteral Syringe Market is growing due to the increasing demand for enteral nutrition in hospitals and home care settings. These syringes are used to deliver liquid food directly into the stomach or small intestine through a tube. Key players in this market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Fresenius Kabi AG. They offer various types of enteral syringes, including disposable and reusable options, to cater to diverse customer needs. The market's growth is driven by factors such as an aging population, rising healthcare expenditures, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Research Analysis

Enteral syringes are essential medical devices used for administering enteral nutrition through feeding tubes. Enteral nutrition is a vital source of nutrition for individuals with dysphagia, neurological disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, and other conditions that prevent normal oral intake. Enteral syringes come in various types, including sterilizable/reusable, hypodermic, oral, disposable, conventional, safety, retractable safety, prefilled, glass, and plastic syringes. These syringes cater to the nutritional needs of neonates, pediatrics, adults, premature births, neonatal admissions, and the aging population. Healthcare providers use enteral syringes in nutrition management and nutritional therapy for individuals with chronic illnesses, chronic disorders, gastrointestinal diseases, and other conditions that require specialized feeding methods.

Market Research Overview

Enteral syringes are essential medical devices used for administering enteral nutrition through feeding tubes. They cater to various patient populations, including those with dysphagia, neurological disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, and malnutrition. Enteral nutrition is crucial for patients who cannot meet their nutritional needs through oral intake due to chronic diseases, food insecurity, or healthcare access. Healthcare providers rely on these devices for nutrition management, ensuring safety and efficacy. Advanced feeding devices feature ergonomic designs, dosage control, and reduced aspiration risk. Reusable and disposable syringes are available, with safety being a top priority. Conditions like cancer, diabetes, geriatric population, and chronic disorders require specialized nutritional interventions. Enteral syringes are used in hospitals, clinics, and home care settings. Safety, usability, drug delivery, and sterilization are key considerations. Biologics approvals and addressing blood-borne infections are ongoing challenges.

