About this market

The increased operational efficiency using ERPs will trigger the market during the forecast period. ERP software allows the linking of various modules with a single system for accessing data in real-time. In addition, ERP software also helps in lowering operating costs, enabling the strategic planning of core operations, and facilitating easy daily routine operations. Furthermore, ERP software also provides uninterrupted data flow across the integrated modules coupled with increasing operational efficiency and transparency. Analysts have predicted that the enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market will register a CAGR of over 9% by 2023.

Market Overview

Increased operational efficiency using ERP

One of the growth drivers of the global enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market is the increased operational efficiency using ERP. Enterprises are adopting ERP software due to its organizational benefits, including businesses operational efficiency.

Increase in cyber attacks on ERP

One of the challenges in the growth of the global enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market is the increase in cyber attacks on ERP. The end-users of ERP software are increasingly being cyber attacked and facing major issues in maintaining production efficiency.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market during 2019-2023, view our report.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Enterprises are increasingly focusing on adopting intelligent ERP solutions to enhance their business processes in the area of marketing automation, service and customer support, commerce, and sales. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

