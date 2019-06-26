The Entrust Group Announces IRA Academy 2019

OAKLAND, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 IRA Academy presented by The Entrust Group will take place October 21 – 25, 2019 in Nashville, TN. Tailored to financial and retirement professionals, the five-day educational course covers the full spectrum of IRA and IRA-based employer-sponsored retirement plan topics.

Attendees of IRA Academy can earn continuing education (CE) credits for their CISP (Certified IRA Services Professional), CRSP (Certified Retirement Services Professional), CTFA (Certified Trust and Financial Advisor), or CFP (Certified Financial Planner) designations.

IRA Academy has been approved by the American Bankers Association (ABA) as a fast-track to achieving CISP certification in two, rather than four years.

"From the beginning, helping our clients and professionals in our industry expand their knowledge of Self-Direction and investment strategies has been integral to our business," said John Paul Ruiz, QKA, CISP, Entrust's Director of Professional Development, and instructor at IRA Academy. "This is an outstanding opportunity for retirement industry professionals to deepen their knowledge of these essential retirement savings vehicles. [Doing so] not only helps their clients, it strengthens their businesses."

Testimonials

"Thank you so much for helping us really understand the content of the class. Going into the exam, I felt 100% prepared, and finished with well over [an] hour to spare. I received my exam results and I'm absolutely thrilled that I passed! I really couldn't have done it without [the] class. The passion [John Paul Ruiz] has for teaching is incredible!" – Sharon Garate, IRA Academy 2018 Attendee

"Thanks to [the] exceptional education provided at the IRA Academy, I passed my exam and have joined the ranks of CISPs across the nation! I look forward to seeing [John Paul Ruiz] again in the future and potentially taking some CE classes with [him]." – Keaton Munster, IRA Academy 2018 Attendee

About The Entrust Group

The Entrust Group has provided account administration services for Self-Directed retirement accounts and tax-advantaged plans for nearly 40 years. As an administrator and record keeper, Entrust works to provide clients with more time and freedom to determine their financial future through a wide array of tax-deferred or tax-free options. For more information about The Entrust Group, or Self-Directed IRAs, please visit www.theentrustgroup.com.

