The Entrust Group Announces Key Leadership Appointments

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entrust Group , a leading provider of self-directed IRAs (SDIRAs), recently announced key additions and a significant promotion within its leadership team. These changes reflect the company's commitment to foster growth, innovation, and efficiency within the SDIRA industry.

The Entrust Group welcomes Tim Bailey as their new Director of Operations and Executive Vice President and Justin Lautermilch as their new Director of Marketing. Both bring a wealth of experience and expertise that will be instrumental in driving their company's mission and goals forward.

Tim brings over 25 years of professional experience in banking and wealth management and an extensive, distinguished career in operational leadership. After his time at Comerica Bank and Merrill Lynch, Tim served as the Nationwide Director of Operations and Senior Business Banker at First Republic Bank. While there, he aligned multiple departments and enhanced operational efficiencies, earning the top client Net Promoter Score (NPS) in the banking industry. In his new role, Tim will oversee Entrust's operations departments. His proven track record in leading successful nationwide operational teams and optimizing processes will be crucial as The Entrust Group strives to further automate transactions and enhance the client experience.

In the marketing department, Justin Lautermilch joins The Entrust Group as a strategic executive with a rich history in transforming brands and boosting revenue across over 90 companies. Throughout his career at McKinsey and Company and 22squared, he has managed $18 million in digital media buys across platforms such as Meta, LinkedIn, Snapchat, Google, and more, working with notable clients like Publix and Evian Water. His innovative approach and deep understanding of market dynamics will be vital as Entrust continues to expand their brand presence and reach new audiences.

Additionally, The Entrust Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Caroline Baldwin from Chief Product and Marketing Officer to Chief Operating Officer. Caroline has been with The Entrust Group for nearly 10 years, starting as a marketing contributor before quickly rising through the ranks. Throughout Caroline's tenure, she has revamped the company's lead nurturing efforts, transformed the firm's product strategy, and demonstrated a steadfast commitment to process improvement and client experience. In her new role, she will oversee all operations at The Entrust Group, with a continued focus on leading product development and driving overall business performance, positioning Entrust for future success.

Hubert Bromma , CEO of The Entrust Group, notes, "These additions to our executive leadership team reflect Entrust's commitment to innovation, continuous improvement, and the enhancement of our products and services for the entire self-directed retirement plan community."

For more information about The Entrust Group's leadership team, please click here .

About The Entrust Group

The Entrust Group is the original provider of self-directed IRAs (SDIRAs). With a focus on relentless innovation, Entrust is committed to delivering premium service and building lasting relationships with each of their 23,000 individual investors.

SOURCE THE ENTRUST GROUP