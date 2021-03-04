The EPIC Foundation Receives $25,000 Grant from Truist Foundation

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The EPIC Foundation (EPIC) announces it received a $25,000 grant from Truist Foundation to expand its STEM Programs to high school students aspiring to work within a STEM field.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of the Truist Foundation to help continue our important mission of supporting students in need, especially those displaying the potential and desire to enter a STEM field in the future," stated AJ Donaldson, executive director of The EPIC Foundation of South Florida.

EPIC developed its STEM E-Mentoring program to provide supplemental education for students who transitioned to virtual learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program provides students from low-to-moderate income homes with an academic mentor who helps them with their educational needs online as they navigate the school curriculum and prepare a clear path toward career planning.

For years, The EPIC Foundation has seen academic mentorship successfully impact a diverse group of students towards graduating high school, going to college and/or technical school to pursue a career in a STEM field. EPIC expects at least 80% of the students involved in its STEM Program to secure a STEM career in the future.

"We're proud to partner with The EPIC Foundation and their efforts to support our South Florida students who have taken interest in the increasingly impactful and important STEM field," said Tony Coley, Truist's South Florida regional president on behalf of the Truist Foundation. "This is a small example of Truist's commitment to inspire and build better lives and communities."

About The EPIC Foundation

The EPIC Foundation was established in 2014 to provide scholarships and mentorship to disadvantaged students throughout South Florida. The EPIC Foundation (EPIC) has three major focus areas: financial aid, academic mentoring, and career pathways.

Learn more at https://www.epicsouthflorida.org

About Truist Foundation

The Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, the foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. The Truist Foundation's grants and activities focus on leadership development, economic mobility, thriving communities and educational equity. Learn more at www.truist.com/truist-foundation

