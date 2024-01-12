The Epoch Times and Sen. Ron Johnson Host Screening of Jan. 6 Documentary in U.S. Capitol

News provided by

EpochTV

12 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

'The Real Story of January 6 Part 2: The Long Road Home'
Now Available on EpochTV

WASHINGTON , Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Epoch Times held a screening on Jan. 9, 2024, in the U.S. Capitol building for the second part of EpochTV's exposé-style documentary, "The Real Story of January 6 Part 2: The Long Road Home." Part two was released exclusively on EpochTV on the third anniversary of the momentous day in January of 2021.

Continue Reading
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) speaks at the congressional screening and premiere of the Epoch Times documentary “The Real Story of January 6, Part 2: The Long Road Home,” at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 9, 2024.(Samira Bouaou/The Epoch Times)
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) speaks at the congressional screening and premiere of the Epoch Times documentary “The Real Story of January 6, Part 2: The Long Road Home,” at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 9, 2024.(Samira Bouaou/The Epoch Times)

The screening, hosted by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), invited the public and lawmakers alike to join him in viewing the long-anticipated documentary which promises to tell the truth about what took place on Jan. 6, 2021 and the months and years following.

"The federal government has not given the American public any reason to trust them," said Sen. Johnson as part of his opening remarks. "This is a very important documentary for the American public to see."

Immediately after the screening, The Epoch Times senior editor and host of "American Thought Leaders" Jan Jekielek emceed a panel of experts and commentators, including William Shipley, a 21-year DOJ prosecutor turned defense attorney; national security expert and former national intelligence strategist Tom Speciale; Heritage Institute Oversight Project Director Mike Howell; Sarah McAbee, the wife of a Jan. 6 detainee who's been separated from her husband for years in the wake of his arrest; and Epoch Times senior investigative reporter Joseph Hanneman, host and writer of the documentary.

Jeff Clark, the former assistant attorney general under President Donald Trump and a co-defendant in President Trump's Georgia election case, urges Americans to watch the documentary. "I think everyone should want to be well-informed," he said. "Watching a movie like this would help people to get a broader perspective. And then they can start to ask questions and ask for a balanced investigation by Congress." 

"The Real Story of January 6 Part 2: The Long Road Home" takes a closer look at the injustices done in the prosecution process, including depriving defendants of fair due process, long-term pretrial detention, the abuse of SWAT raids, advancing felony charges without substantial criminal evidence, mistreatment in jail, and more.

"I just have to thank Epoch Times for being those journalists that are utilizing our First Amendment rights to freedom of press, freedom of speech, being the honest broker in terms of trying to expose and tell the American people the truth." praised Sen. Johnson.

"All I could ask of anybody here in the audience or listening in a later video tape is please try and find out what the truth is, discern it. Look up sites like Epoch Times, subscribe," implored Sen. Johnson. "We haven't even begun to be told the full story, which means the truth about January 6."

Watch the full trailer here and read The Epoch Times' full story on the screening here.

For more information about the documentary, visit Jan6RealStory.com and follow the documentary on social media at @realstoryofJ6.

Synopsis
Join Epoch Times senior investigative reporter Joseph Hanneman as he reveals shocking evidence of how the wide-ranging prosecutions of Jan. 6 defendants have been handled with injustice. With legal expertise, personal stories of Jan. 6 defendants, exclusive Capitol Hill security footage (The Epoch Times was given access to 40,000 hours of Capitol Hill security footage), and first-hand testimonies of FBI whistleblowers, this documentary delves into the truth of Jan. 6 criminal investigations and how they have changed American life. The documentary reveals the untold stories of the Jan. 6 defendants whose liberties were infringed upon and the truth of how they've been treated ever since—a fine line between justice and political vengeance. This documentary is the culmination of a 3-year investigation by The Epoch Times to search for the truth.

About EpochTV
EpochTV is the streaming platform of The Epoch Times, featuring exclusive programming including news programs, talk shows, award-winning documentaries, lifestyle shows, and entertainment movies. The Epoch Times is the fastest growing independent media company in America. Free from governmental, political, and corporate influence, it was founded to deliver accurate information and nonpartisan, truthful reporting to its readers.

SOURCE EpochTV

Also from this source

EpochTV Announces Follow-up to Exposé-Style Jan. 6 Documentary, 'The Real Story of January 6 Part 2: The Long Road Home'

EpochTV Announces Follow-up to Exposé-Style Jan. 6 Documentary, 'The Real Story of January 6 Part 2: The Long Road Home'

pochTV announces the release of part two of their exposeé-style original documentary that could save America. Following part one's groundbreaking...
EpochTV Announces Release of "FLATLINE: AMERICA'S HOSPITAL CRISIS"

EpochTV Announces Release of "FLATLINE: AMERICA'S HOSPITAL CRISIS"

EpochTV announces the release of "FLATLINE: AMERICA'S HOSPITAL CRISIS," premiering on EpochTV on Nov. 10. This Epoch Original Documentary reveals the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Film and Motion Picture

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.