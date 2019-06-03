The ERA Coalition Says It's Time for an Inclusive ERA in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With days left to introduce bills in this New York State legislative session, the ERA Coalition is calling on New York's leaders to agree to an Inclusive Equal Rights Amendment. The ERA Coalition issued the following statement:

The ERA Coalition strongly supports an Equal Rights Amendment to the New York State Constitution that gives women in New York and other historically disadvantaged groups equality of rights and protections under the law. We have been working tirelessly over the past months with all stakeholders on an inclusive ERA bill and have addressed the questions that have been identified. We believe strongly that now, this legislative session, is the time for New York to act. It is time for women finally to be recognized in New York's constitution, and for New York's constitutional equality provision to be self-executing so that it will have full force and effect for private and public enforcement. We urge New York's leaders to pass an ERA this legislative session that will provide true equality of rights. Further delay is no answer. New York must lead in the fight for constitutional equality now.

The ERA Coalition and its sister organization, The Fund for Women's Equality were founded in 2014 to further the development of constitutional equality in the United States. Comprised of over one hundred national and local organizations and leaders, the Coalition works on the federal and state levels for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment and the protection of rights for all.

The Coalition was recently instrumental in mounting the first hearing in Congress in 36 years on the ERA, working with Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler as well as Congresswomen Jackie Speier and Carolyn Maloney, staunch women's rights defenders. On the state level, the Coalition was introduced and thanked by the Senate of Virginia in their opening session--and acknowledged for outstanding leadership. The Coalition provides research, education and strategic assistance to advocacy groups and individuals across the country. Its pivotal research indicates that 94% of Americans of all ages, colors and political persuasions support the idea of constitutional equality for women.

The Coalition's Co-Presidents are Jessica Neuwirth and Carol Jenkins. It has offices in New York City and Washington, DC.

