About this market

The high prevalence of conditions resulting in ED is one of the key factors expected to trigger the market's growth in the forthcoming years. Various health conditions including diabetes, hypertension, obesity, depression, stress, and excessive alcohol consumption are resulting in the rising incidences of ED among elderly as well as young people. As these conditions directly alter the normal physiological levels of hormones, enzymes, and other factors, problems including penile erection have surged considerably in the recent years. These issues will further lead the erectile dysfunction drugs market to register a significant growth in the forthcoming years. Analysts have predicted that the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.







Market Overview

Rising demand for ED drugs

One of the growth drivers of the global erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market is the rising demand for ED drugs. The rising cyberpornography and the increasing number of advertisements for the treatment of ED are expected to propel the growth of the global erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market during the forecast period.

Side effects of available drugs

One of the challenges in the growth of the global erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market is the side effects of available drugs. The alterations in the blood flow, which are caused by ED drugs, result in side-effects such as headache, vision changes, and dizziness, which will hinder the growth of the market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market during 019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Many vendors in the market are focusing on expanding research for the development of novel therapies such as stem cells for the treatment of ED. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



