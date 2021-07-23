The Ertz Family Foundation and The Athletes' Corner launch 'Meals n' Medals'

Through a new initiative called, 'Meals n' Medals', Julie will be spearheading a charitable cause to fight hunger through the performance of the USWNT. For the entire duration of their time in Tokyo, The Ertz Family Foundation will team up with The Athletes' Corner and Feeding America® to help provide 50,000 meals* for every goal the USWNT scores, as well as 50,000 meals for every game they win!

These meals will be donated to various food banks across the United States, making it possible for our Nation's team to feed our nation.

"Zach and Julie are amazing individuals who constantly seek to strengthen families and serve others as Christ would serve," said Brennen Creer, Co-Founder of The Athletes' Corner. "We could not be more proud to partner with The Ertz Family Foundation and Feeding America® to create an avenue in which the lives of so many families can be changed."

"Food insecurity is such a huge problem, and Zach and Julie Ertz are passionate about helping and uplifting families in need," said Kelenna Azubuike, Co-Founder of The Athletes' Corner. "With Matthew 25 in mind, we're super excited to partner with the Ertz Family Foundation and Feeding America to carry out this tremendous initiative!"

If you would like to join our cause to help feed more people in need, please contact either the Ertz Family Foundation or The Athletes' Corner.

Ertz Family Foundation: https://www.ertzfamilyfoundation.org/contact-us/

The Athletes' Corner: https://theathletescorner.org/contact/

ABOUT THE ERTZ FAMILY FOUNDATION

The Ertz Family Foundation is a fiscally-sponsored project at Impact Philanthropy Group, a nonprofit 501c3 organization. The foundation works to empower others by sharing faith, learning through sports and education, and supporting family enrichment programs to build supportive communities. Follow the Ertz Family Foundation on Twitter @ErtzFoundation and Instagram @ErtzFamilyFoundation . For more information visit: https://ertzfamilyfoundation.org

ABOUT THE ATHLETES' CORNER

The Athletes' Corner is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works with professional athletes and teams to help families who are struggling mentally, spiritually, and physically. One of their primary initiatives is called, 'The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger', where they link meal-donations with the in-game performances of the athletes and teams they partner with. The Athletes' Corner is openly faith based, and with Matthew 25 as their driving motive to feed the "least of these", they have already helped provide more than 1.7 Million meals to families in need. In addition to The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger, The Athletes' Corner also creates faith-based athlete-driven content on their social media channels. During the last 12 months, they have generated more than 100 million impressions with messages focused on faith and family. Visit https://theathletescorner.org/ to learn more!

ABOUT FEEDING AMERICA

Feeding America® is the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.Visit www.feedingamerica.org , find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter .

*Feeding America® Meal Claim: $1 helps to provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

