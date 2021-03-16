"The Essence of Nathan Biddle" Slated for Release: Written by J. William Lewis, "The Essence of Nathan Biddle" will be released on June 1, 2021

About the Book: Protagonist Kit Biddle is a rising prep school senior who finds himself tangled in a web of spiritual quandaries and intellectual absurdities. Kit's angst is compounded by a unique psychological burden he is forced to carry: his intelligent but unstable Uncle Nat has committed an unspeakable act on what, according to the Uncle's deranged account, were direct orders from God.

The tragedy haunting his family follows Kit like a dark and foreboding cloud, exacerbating his already compulsive struggle with existential questions about the meaning of his life. When the brilliant, perhaps phantasmic, Anna dismisses him, Kit quickly spirals into despair and self-destruction. But when his irrational decision to steal a maintenance truck and speed aimlessly down the highway ends in a horrific accident and months of both physical and emotional convalescence, Kit is forced to examine his perceptions of his life and his version of reality.

In this exquisite bildungsroman, calamity leads to fresh perspectives and new perceptions: it focuses Kit's mind and forces him to confront the issues that plague him. Readers will empathize—and celebrate—as the darkness lifts and Kit comes to terms with the necessity of engagement with life's pain, pleasure . . . and absurdity.

An intelligent, clever and captivating tale, The Essence of Nathan Biddle soars in the spaces that exist between despair and hope, darkness and light, love and loss. Beautifully written, profoundly moving and resplendent with characters destined to remain with readers long after the last page is turned, The Essence of Nathan Biddle is unforgettable.

About the author: Novelist J. William Lewis lives in Shoal Creek, a suburb of Birmingham, Alabama.

About the publisher: Based in Austin, Texas, Greenleaf Book Group (www.greenleafbookgroup.com) is one of the country's leading independent book publishers.

Members of the news media wishing to request an advance review copy of The Essence of Nathan Biddle or more information are kindly asked to contact Maryglenn M. Warnock by phone: 615-297-9875, or by email: [email protected]

SOURCE J. William Lewis