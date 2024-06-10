The Estate Lawyers Expands Presence in Southern California with Opening of New Office in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Estate Lawyers, www.theestatelawyers.com, a leading firm specializing in trust and estate litigation, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest office in San Diego, California. This strategic expansion underscores the firm's commitment to providing exceptional legal services to clients throughout the region and further solidifies its position as one of Southern California's fastest-growing trust and estate litigation firms.

With the inauguration of the San Diego office, The Estate Lawyers aim to bring their unparalleled expertise and dedication to clients in the San Diego area, offering comprehensive legal solutions tailored to their individual needs. The firm's expansion into San Diego represents a significant milestone in its mission to deliver top-tier legal representation in trust and estate matters throughout Southern California.

The acquisition of Senior Litigation Associate Carl Jones, a highly esteemed practitioner in San Diego trust and estate litigation, from a large competitor's firm signifies an aggressive entrance into this new market. This move underscores a proactive approach by The Estate Lawyers to expand their footprint and establish a formidable presence in San Diego.

Founded on the principles of integrity, professionalism, and client advocacy, The Estate Lawyers have earned a stellar reputation for their unwavering commitment to achieving favorable outcomes for their clients. Their team of seasoned attorneys possesses a wealth of experience and expertise in navigating complex trust and estate litigation matters, ranging from will contests and trust disputes to fiduciary litigation, elder protection, and probate administration.

"We are excited to establish a presence in San Diego and look forward to serving the legal needs of individuals, families, and businesses in the community," said Amy Gostanian, Managing Partner of The Estate Lawyers. "Our expansion into San Diego reflects our dedication to providing accessible, high-quality legal services and our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients."

The Estate Lawyers' new office in San Diego is conveniently located at 3110 Camino Del Rio South #314, San Diego, CA, 92108, providing clients with easy access to the firm's esteemed attorneys and resources. Whether clients require representation in trust disputes, financial elder abuse, or contested conservatorships, The Estate Lawyers are poised to deliver personalized solutions and steadfast advocacy every step of the way.

For more information about The Estate Lawyers and their services, please visit www.theestatelawyers.com or contact the San Diego office at (949) 250-7800.

About The Estate Lawyers:

The Estate Lawyers is a premier trust and estate litigation firm serving clients throughout Southern California. With a focus on integrity, professionalism, and client advocacy, the firm provides comprehensive legal solutions in trust and estate matters, including will contests, trust disputes, fiduciary litigation, conservatorships, elder protection, and probate administration. Led by a team of seasoned attorneys, The Estate Lawyers are committed to delivering exceptional results for their clients and upholding the highest standards of legal excellence.

Media Contact:

Drew Cornick

(949) 250-7800

[email protected]

www.theestatelawyers.com

SOURCE The Estate Lawyers