The Estate of Joanna Carson: A Legacy of Generosity and Style presented by John Moran Auctioneers

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- John Moran Auctioneers is proud to announce The Estate of Joanna Carson, a landmark sale offering over 400 exceptional lots from the collection of a noted patron of the arts and longtime philanthropic leader. Taking place Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 10am PDT, the auction features fine art by celebrated names including Claude Lalanne, Reg Butler, Max Ernst, Rufino Tamayo, and Jean Cocteau. Decorative highlights include a 'Royal' flatware service by Puiforcat, and Sedlacek Co. sterling silver plates. Collectors won't want to miss the stunning collection of jewelry featuring a Cartier 18K gold and diamond necklace, a David Webb 18K gold collar necklace, and a Van Cleef & Arpels 18K gold, gem-set and diamond brooch circa 1971, among many others.

Joanna Carson was a former model, philanthropist, and Broadway producer whose life was defined far more by generosity than by celebrity. Born Johanna Ulrich and raised in New York, she married professional backgammon player Tim Holland in 1960. The couple shared a son, Joe, during their six-year marriage. Following their divorce, Joanna supported herself as a prominent fashion model, rising to become one of New York's top figures in the industry. In 1971, she met Johnny Carson, host of The Tonight Show, at the 21 Club, and they married the following year.

Beyond her public image, Joanna was deeply committed to charitable giving. For more than fifty years, she helped establish the Women's Rape Treatment Center and supported organizations serving children with disabilities through her longtime involvement with SHARE (Share Happily and Reap Endlessly). She also worked closely with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and contributed to numerous other causes, reportedly helping direct nearly $200 million to programs and organizations she cared about.

In addition to her philanthropic work, Joanna was active in the arts. She served as vice president of fashion designer Michaele Vollbracht's company from its earliest days and went on to produce several Broadway productions, including American Psycho (2016), Beetlejuice (2019 and 2022), and American Buffalo (2022).

Her personal style favored elegant simplicity. Even at home, she believed that "less is more," whether setting a table or preparing one of her beautifully straightforward meals. This single owner auction reflects this balance of grace and ease, telling the story of a woman who navigated every setting with understated charm.

While many remember Joanna through her high-profile marriage and divorce, those who knew her best recall a gracious, kind woman who used that chapter of her life to fuel a lifetime of giving. Proceeds from the Estate of Joanna Carson will benefit Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the David Geffen Foundation, and the Cher Foundation, extending her legacy of generosity for generations to come.

