The Estate of Stan Lee Reacts to Massive Fraud Revelations Re Camsing International and its Jailed Chairwoman, Vivian Lo.
Camsing Intl & its POW! Entertainment have no authority to use the Stan Lee Name and Brand.
Aug 07, 2019, 15:38 ET
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Estate of Stan Lee has severed all relations with Camsing International, the parent company of POW! Entertainment, after detailed reports of Founder and CEO Vivian Lo's arrest for financial frauds on financial institutions in China in excess of $1Billion. These reports included Stan Lee's name and image as a part of the criminal enterprise. American and Chinese media have reported on the details of Camsing CEO Vivian Lo, arrested along with 11 Camsing officers, charged with directing a massive financial fraud on investors and institutions throughout China using faked contracts and forged documents valued in excess of $1billion, according to the largest Chinese hedge fund listed in the U.S.
The Estate further rejects any assertions by POW! Entertainment's President Gill Champion that he has any claim whatsoever in carrying on with the legacy of Stan Lee. Before his death, Stan Lee accused Gill Champion and POW! of fraud in highjacking his name and persona. Stan Lee was adamant he never knowingly transferred to POW! any rights in and to his name & likeness outside his employment services prior to his death. With the revelations of the criminality of Vivian Lo and Camsing, who were introduced and supported in their efforts to acquire POW! by Gill Champion, further investigation will be conducted by the Stan Lee Estate regarding any illegalities that may be linked to them.
Joan Celia Lee ("JC"), Stan Lee's only child and the Estate's Personal Representative stated, "My father Stan Lee was tormented by POW! and Gill Champion's malfeasances as detailed in the lawsuit* he filed shortly before his death. The lawsuit accurately represented his feelings towards them. The recent criminal allegations against Camsing, and its jailed chairwoman Vivian Lo regarding their participation in a massive fraud makes it all the more likely that there was indeed merit to my father's allegations. I cannot tolerate, nor would he have ever tolerated, his name, likeness, and rights of publicity be associated with such criminality—criminality that apparently was ongoing at the time Stan allegedly entered into a deal with Camsing and POW!. It is the Estate's position that neither POW! nor Camsing have any rights to Stan Lee's name likeness, or legacy."
Accordingly, the Estate of Stan Lee does not recognize Camsing International or its subsidiary POW! Entertainment having any rights to Stan Lee's name, likeness, or legacy.
* https://pmcdeadline2.files.wordpress.com/2018/05/stan-lee-wm.pdf
