The Estée Lauder Companies and Atropos Therapeutics Announce a Joint Collaboration Agreement to Discover Senomodulators

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a quest to explore the botanical space for molecules that modulate senescence, Atropos Therapeutics Inc, a company with a proprietary platform to identify and develop senescence modulating chemicals, is honored to announce a joint development agreement with The Estée Lauder Companies, a leader in developing and marketing botanical based personal care products. Andrew Koff, Founder of Atropos Therapeutics said, "Partnering with The Estée Lauder Companies, a leader in global prestige beauty that uses natural products nicely complements our pipeline efforts to identify senomodulating chemicals by high content screening and using AI based drug design to interfere with activities necessary for geroconversion and senescence. With the three pipelines open, Atropos can move to the next stage of its development with isolated molecules in hand." Tom Mammone, Vice President of Skin Physiology and Pharmacology at The Estée Lauder Companies is excited by this unique opportunity as well. "Atropos' in-depth understanding of and its unique and well validated approaches to identify senescence modulators will synergize well with our expertise in the natural product space. Botanically derived senosuppressors are not only sure to be interesting new molecules--the utilization of such will have great commercial potential for us."

About Atropos Therapeutics

Founded in 2018, Atropos is a biotechnology platform company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting the formation of senescent cells. The company leverages unexploited insights in senescence biology to discover agents and modalities. This disruptive approach to "aging" disorders targets that which is common to these diseases, the stress-induced accumulation of the senescent cell in various tissues. For more information, please visit www.atroposthera.com .

Inquiries:

Ethan Than, [email protected] (Business Development)

Andrew Koff, [email protected] (Investor Relations)

SOURCE Atropos Therapeutics

Related Links

https://www.atroposthera.com

