The Eternal Charm: A Fascinating Journey to the Beijing Central Axis

BEIJING, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Among attractions of Beijing, the Beijing Central Axis is a symbol of the city's rich cultural heritage and historical significance. The 7.8 km axis extends from the Bell and Drum Towers in the north to Yongding Gate in the south. It's the longest and greatest axis in the world. Just begin a fascinating journey along the axis to explore Beijing's splendor and evolution.

A historical backbone

The axis dates back to the Yuan dynasty (1271-1368). During the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1912) dynasties, it became the city's central spine. The axis was designed based on China's traditional philosophy that highlighted harmony among humanity, buildings and the world.

From north to south, the axis consists of a number of landmarks including the Bell and Drum Towers, Wanning Bridge, Jingshan, Palace Museum, Altar of Land and Grain, Imperial Ancestral Temple, Tian'anmen, Tian'anmen Square Historical Architecture Complex, Zhengyang Gate and Arrow Tower, Temple of Agriculture, Temple of Heaven, and Yongding Gate.

Now, the north end of the axis has extended to Beijing Olympic Park from the Bell and Drum Towers. The "Bird's Nest" and "Water Cube" are symmetrically on two sides of the axis' north end.

The axis is more than a physical line. It's the political, cultural, and ceremonial axis of ancient Beijing and a symbol of modern Beijing. It boasts the most rigorous spatial logic and abundant connotations.

Major landmarks along the axis

From north to south, you may find a number of fascinating sites along the axis:

(1) Bell and Drum Towers

They were used to tell the time in ancient China

(2) Wanning Bridge

It's an ancient bridge at the north of the Di'an Gate, which is the back gate of the imperial city.

(3) Jingshan Park

It's the imperial garden of the Ming and Qing dynasties.

(4) Palace Museum

Also known as the Forbidden City, it's the imperial palace of China's Ming and Qing dynasties. It's the largest and best-preserved ancient wooden building complex in the world.

(5) Imperial Ancestral temple

It's a place for emperors of the Ming and Qing dynasties to worship their ancestors. Now it's "Beijing Working People's Cultural Palace".

(6) Altar of Land and Grain

It's a place for emperors of the Ming and Qing dynasties to offer sacrifices to the gods of land and grain.

(7) Tian'anmen Square

The 440,000m2 square can hold 1 million people. It's also the place to visit the National Flagpole, Monument to the People's Heroes, Chairman Mao Memorial Hall and Zhengyang Gate.

(8) Monument to the People's Heroes

It's a monument to commemorate the revolutionary martyrs in China's modern and contemporary history.

(9) Zhengyang Gate

It's also called Qianmen Gate. It's the front gate of Beijing's inner city during the Ming and Qing Dynasties.

(10) Temple of Heaven

It's a place for emperors of the Ming and Qing dynasties to offer sacrifices to Heaven at the winter solstice and pray for grain harvests on the 15th day of the first lunar month.

(11) Temple of Agriculture

It's a place for the emperors of the Ming and Qing dynasties to worship Emperor Yandi (2,900 BC-2,800 BC). Beijing Ancient Architecture Museum is also there.

(12) Yongding Gate

The two-story gate tower is 24m wide and 10.5m deep. It's the front gate of Beijing's outer city in the Ming and Qing dynasties.

Protection of the axis

In 2011, the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference suggested starting the legislative process to protect the axis.

In 2011, Beijing began to apply to list the axis in the world cultural heritage sites.

In 2013, the axis was included in UNESCO's Tentative List for World Cultural Heritage Site nominations.

The axis is also in Beijing's Protection and Development Plan for the Historical and Cultural City in the 14th Five-Year Plan.

A modern-day attraction

Today, the Beijing Central Axis is a major attraction for both tourists and locals. Walking along the axis is like taking a step back in history and allows visitors to immerse themselves in the grandeur of ancient Beijing.

In summary, the Beijing Central Axis is a monumental testament to the city's rich history and cultural heritage. From the imposing Yongding Gate to the Bell and Drum Towers, the axis offers a captivating journey through Beijing's past. As a world-famous site, it stands as a global symbol of China's historical and cultural achievements. Whether you are a history enthusiast, an architecture lover, or simply a curious traveler, the Beijing Central Axis promises an unforgettable experience that connects the past with the present.

For more information, visit UNESCO International Center for Creativity and Sustainable Development (ICCSD) to explore the Beijing Central Axis.

SOURCE Beijing Juzhi Technology Co., Ltd