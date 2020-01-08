The Ethanol Market in the United States, Forecast to 2023 - Featuring Profiles of Archer Daniels Midland, Valero Energy, Green Plains, Pacific Ethanol, The Andersons, and Cargill

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Ethanol Market (Production, Consumption, Exports, Application & Co-Products): Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Ethanol market is estimated to reach US$38.69 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.71%, for the period spanning 2018-2023.

The factors such as accelerating economic growth, growing alcohol beverages consumption, rapid urbanization and increasing automobile industry are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by declining corn production, stringent regulations, intense competition and rising hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) demand. A few notable trends include inclining ethanol fuel stations, the emergence of Direct-Ethanol Fuel Cell, rising application of ethanol in octane industry and innovation in ethanol production.



Ethanol is typically blended with unleaded gasoline to raise fuel's octane rating and reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions. It is highly soluble in water and other liquid compounds, thus, it is readily used in a variety of usage ranging from household to fuel applications including fuel, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care & chemical. and co-products i.e. distiller grains & others. Ethanol co-products (Distillers Grain, Corn Gluten Feed and Corn Gluten Meal) are obtained during the ethanol manufacturing process. Usually, because of product feature similarities, they can be used as ingredients in other production processes.



The market is growing owing to changes in the consumer drinking preferences such as increasing ethanol-based beverages (beer, wines, fruits juices, cider), demand by domestic millennial population and development of domestic bio-fuel industry.



Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. Ethanol Market, segmented on the basis of Applications i.e. Fuel, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care & Chemical and Co-products i.e. Distiller Grains & Others.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. Archer Daniels Midland Company, Valero Energy Corporation, Green Plains Inc., Pacific Ethanol, Inc., The Andersons, Inc. and Cargill Inc. are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Ethanol Manufacturing Process

1.3 Ethanol Grades

1.4 Ethanol Co-products

1.5 Ethanol Applications

1.6 Ethanol Fuel Blend Types



2. Global Ethanol Market Analysis

2.1 Global Ethanol Market Value Forecast

2.2 Global Ethanol Market Value by Applications

2.3 Global Ethanol Market Value by Region

2.4 Global Ethanol Production Volume

2.5 Global Ethanol Production Volume Forecast

2.6 Global Ethanol Production Volume by Region

2.7 Global Ethanol Consumption Volume Forecast

2.8 Global Ethanol Consumption Volume by Region



3. US Ethanol Market Analysis

3.1 The U.S. Ethanol Market Value Forecast

3.2 The U.S. Ethanol Market Value by Applications

3.3 The U.S. Ethanol Production Capacity by State

3.4 The U.S. Ethanol Production Capacity by Ownership

3.5 The U.S. Ethanol Production Volume

3.6 The U.S. Ethanol Production Volume Forecast

3.7 The U.S. Ethanol Co-product Volume

3.8 The U.S. Ethanol Co-product Volume by Segments

3.8.1 The U.S. Distillers Grain Production Volume

3.8.2 The U.S. Distillers Grain Production Volume by Segments

3.8.3 The U.S. Distillers Grain Exports Volume

3.9 The U.S. Ethanol Consumption Volume

3.10 The U.S. Ethanol Consumption Volume Forecast

3.11 The U.S. Ethanol Exports Volume

3.12 The U.S. Ethanol Exports Volume by Destination



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Accelerating Economic Growth

4.1.2 Growing Alcohol Beverages Consumption

4.1.3 Rapid Urbanization

4.1.4 Increasing Automobile Industry

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Inclining Ethanol Fuel Stations

4.2.2 Emergence of Direct-Ethanol Fuel Cell

4.2.3 Rising Application of Ethanol in Octane Industry

4.2.4 Innovation in Ethanol Production

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Declining Corn Production

4.3.2 Stringent Regulations

4.3.3 Intense Competition

4.3.4 Rising Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Demand



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Ethanol Market

5.1.1 Key Players - Market Share Comparison

5.1.2 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

5.1.3 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

5.2 The U.S. Ethanol Market

5.2.1 Key Players - Ethanol Production Capacity Comparison



6. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategies)

6.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.2 Valero Energy Corporation

6.3 Green Plains Inc.

6.4 Pacific Ethanol Inc.

6.5 The Andersons Inc.

6.6 Cargill Inc.



