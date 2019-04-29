The Ethics and Compliance Initiative Announces 2019 Annual Impact Conference

DALLAS, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ethics & Compliance Initiative (ECI), America's oldest ethics research and membership association has announced its 2019 Annual Impact Conference, which is set to take place during April 29th – May 2nd, 2019 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, TX. In order to support High Quality Programs (HQP) , the ECI's 2019 Annual Conference showcases forward-thinking practitioners, vendors, and innovations that can raise the bar for Ethics & Compliance (E&C) in organizations through an agenda that blends inspirational keynotes and highly informative and practical breakout sessions. Featured speakers will include various luminaries across the spectrum of business, education and government, including sitting US Assistant Attorney General, Brian Benczkowski.

ECI's recent launch of their HQP Assessment tool will also figure prominently at the event. To date, over 300 leading organizations have utilized the tool since its launch this March and that number will steadily rise throughout the course of the event. The data driven insights from this ongoing effort will serve to strengthen the program elements needed to ensure a strong culture of integrity and move toward operationalizing ethics more broadly.

"The release of the HQP assessment is the next step in a multi-year process," said Dr. Pat Harned, CEO of ECI. "Since 2015 our community has worked alongside us to define what it means to have an E&C program that goes beyond the minimum standard. We have further developed and validated metrics, and now we are excited to invite organizations to definitively measure their E&C program quality and maturity."

Both the ECI and AAG Benczkowski look forward to focusing on their common goal of promoting integrity in organizations and addressing some of the significant challenges that concern the compliance community.

