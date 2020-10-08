The eubiotics market is projected to grow from $5.24 billion in 2019 to $7.74 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.06% from 2020 to 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Segmentation



• Offering Type– Probiotics (Lactobacilli, Bifidobacterial, Streptococcus Thermophilus, Others), Prebiotics(Fructo-Oligosaccharides, Galacto-Oligosaccharides, and Mannan-Oligosaccharide), Organic Acids (Formic Acid, Lactic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Propionic Acid, and Acetic Acid) and Essential Oils

• Application – Gut Health, Immunity, Yield and Others

• Livestock Type – Swine, Poultry, Ruminants, Aquaculture, and Others

• Form – Liquid and Solid form/Dry Form

• End User – Humans and Animals (Industrial Livestock and Domesticated animals)

• Packaging Type – Stand-up Pouches/ Portion Control and Bulk Packaging (Packet Packaging and Bucket Packaging)



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Rest-of-North America

• South America- Brazil, Argentina, and Rest-of-South America

• Europe – Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

• U.K

• China

• Asia-Pacific&Japan – Japan, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific Japan

• Middle East & Africa – U.A.E, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest-of-Middle East & Africa



Growth Drivers



• Increase in consumption and production of meat and meat-based products

• Supplanting antibiotic growth promoters (AGPs) with eubiotics

• Rapid increases in the livestock disease



Market Challenges



• Complexity in trading due to stringent government policies

• Lack of sufficient scientific evidence

• Impact of COVID-19 on supply chain



Market Opportunities



• Rapid investment in animal nutrition

• Opportunity to invest on consumer awareness amid COVID-19



Key Eubiotics Companies Profiled



• Public Players: Anpario plc, Archer Daniels Midland, BASF SE, BioGaia AB, Bluestar Adisseo Co, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novozymes A/S, and Yara International ASA



• Private Players: ADDCON GmbH, BEHN MEYER, BENEO GmbH, Calpis Co., Ltd., Cargill, Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., LLEMAND Inc., Lesaffre, MSPrebiotics Inc., Neospark Drugs and Chemicals Private Limited, Novus International, Inc, and Roquette Freres



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What is the estimated global eubiotics market size in terms of value during the period 2019-2025?

• What is the expected future scenario and revenue to be generated by different types of eubiotics offerings, including probiotics, prebiotics, organic acid, and essential oils?

• What is the expected future scenario and revenue to be generated by the application segments for eubiotics, including gut health, immunity, and yield, among others?

• What is the expected future scenario and revenue to be generated by eubiotics in different types of forms, including solid or dry and liquid?

• What is the expected future scenario and revenue to be generated by eubiotics in different livestock types, including poultry, pig, ruminants, and aquaculture, among others?

• What is the expected future scenario and revenue to be generated by eubiotics in different end-user types, including humans and animals?

• What is the expected future scenario and revenue to be generated by eubiotics in different packaging types, including stand-up pouches/portion control and bulk packaging?

• What is the competitive strength of the key players in the eubiotics market on the basis of the analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

• What are the emerging trends in the global eubiotics market?

• What is the funding and investment landscape in the global eubiotics market?

• What are the dynamics of the global eubiotics market including market drivers, restraints, and opportunities?

• What is the SWOT analysis for leading companies in the eubiotics market?



Market Overview



The market report includes several drivers that are influencing the changing demand for and dynamics of the eubiotics industry.The eubiotics market has undergone significant and dynamic changes in the past five years, specifically with the introduction of new and advanced solutions to improve animal health and well-being.



With the increase in the world population leading to a rise in the global demand for meat food and the global prohibition on the usage of antibiotics growth promoters, livestock growers are increasingly adopting eubiotics products and ingredients to increase the yield and productivity of animals.The utilization of eubiotics as an animal feed has resulted in promoting the growth and maintaining animal health by managing the gut health and reduction in the proliferation of the undesirable pathogenic bacteria.



As a result, the eubiotics market is anticipated to progress due to the ever-growing affinity for more convenient animal feed solutions than the traditional methods.



Eubiotics market encompasses a wide array of offerings,including probiotics, prebiotics, organic acids, and essential oils.The probiotics offering type comprises a board range of bacterial strain including Lactobacilli, Bifidobacteria, Streptococcus Thermophilus, and others.



Prebiotics offering type consists of Fructo-Oligosaccharides, Galacto-Oligosaccharides, and Mannan-Oligosaccharide that are offered by different companies present in the market.The organic acids section of the offering type consists of formic acid, lactic acid, fumaric acid propionic acid, and acetic acid.



These offerings have applications in the management of gut health, immunity, and yield, among others.



The presence of these probiotics, prebiotics, organic acids, and essential oils in the market has led to an exponential growth of the eubiotics market.



The eubiotics market is projected to grow from $5.24 billion in 2019 to $7.74 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.06% from 2020 to 2025. High growth in the market is expected to be driven by the increasing consumption and demand for meat, growing livestock diseases, and ban on the utilization of antibiotics growth promoters. Governments of developed as wellas developing countries have also taken several initiatives to promote eubiotics, especially after the ban on antibodies growth promoters. Moreover, the increasing demand for and consumption of the meat and meat-based products is also expected to drive the market in the future.



Competitive Landscape



The exponential utilization of advanced solutions in the eubiotics market has created opportunities for companies to adopt strategies such as collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and developments and partnerships.



The established companies in the eubiotics market are focusing more on business expansions and on finding ways to improve the existing techniques.Moreover, product launch activities have increased in the market during the last three years.



Presently, the big four eubiotics companies, namely Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kemin Industries, Inc., and BASF, are constantly increasing their investment in animal health improvement, by acquiring or collaborating with other companies.



Several other companies, such as Anpario plc., Novus International Inc., Lallemand, Inc, and LESAFFRE, have launched different products to compete with the market-dominant players. The wide-spread adoption of advanced feed solutions is essential for linking the gap to improve animal health effectively.



