The Eureka Network to Launch Upgraded High-Liquidity Exchange and 300ERK Sign-Up Bonus

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Notoriously, cryptocurrency trading platforms have been plagued by the issue of liquidity. For the uninitiated, liquidity typically refers to the ability to readily convert a cryptocurrency without waiting too long for the trade order to be matched. High trading activity often means that buy and sell orders are likely to be fulfilled quickly, relieving a trader of the stress often associated with waiting for an order to be fulfilled, especially during volatile market conditions.

EurekaX

EurekaX, the centralized exchange from the Eureka Network offers an innovative solution to an age-old problem. EurekaX is set to be the highest liquidity exchange in the world by linking its order book with top exchanges such as Binance and OKEx.

EurekaX is also proudly guaranteeing to list all tokens built on the Eureka Network on its world-leading high-liquidity exchange. Trading on the revised exchange will go live on August 21st, 2019. Users who sign up before that date receive 300 ERK. EurekaCoin (ERK) is the native coin of the Eureka Network's Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain, and has many projects preparing to be built using the network's ERC20 and ERC22 tokens.

What sets it apart from ethereum is that the Eureka Network is built upon both Ethereum and Bitcoin technology, making it cheaper to deploy all the while offering an open-source development platform, allowing other project tokens to be built on their own PoS network. Meaning that opposed to the Ethereum network, where transaction profits are paid to the ethereum miners, projects built on the Eureka Network receive the reward, benefiting the project directly.

Furthermore, EurekaDEX, a decentralized exchange is due for launch in Q4 2019, allowing all tokens a trading platform to exchange on, with 50% of profits being utilized to buy-back and burn ERK.

EurekaX is presently giving away 300 ERK to every new user who registers, plus an extra 200 for each time a user refers a friend; this is capped to the first 100,000 signups or until the launch on August 21st, 2019. It's worth noting that there are only 150 million ERK in circulation, making it a scarce and increasingly valuable utility coin.

EurekaCoin is a decentralized blockchain project built on Bitcoin's UTXO model, with support for Ethereum Virtual Machine based smart contracts, and secured by a proof of stake consensus model. It achieves this through the revolutionary Account Abstraction Layer which allows the EVM to communicate with EurekaCoin's Bitcoin-like UTXO blockchain. To find out more, head to the EurekaX website here and discover all you need to know about one of the most innovative exchanges in the blossoming cryptocurrency space.

