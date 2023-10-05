The Europe Data Center Colocation Market to Create Investment Opportunities of More than $9.9 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

05 Oct, 2023, 13:30 ET
CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Europe data center colocation market is growing at a CAGR of 6.35% during 2022-2028.
Browse In-Depth TOC on the Europe Data Center Colocation Market
105 – Tables
197 – Charts
473 – Pages
Europe Data Center Colocation Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 9.98 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 6.90 Billion
|
CAGR By Revenue (2022-2028)
|
6.35 %
|
Market Size - Area (2028)
|
5.58 Million Square Feet
|
Power Capacity (2028)
|
1,138.3 MW
|
Colocation Market By Revenue (2028)
|
USD 16.22 Billion
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Colocation Type, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standard, and Geography
|
Market Dynamics
|
Growth in the Adoption of Cloud Services
5G Deployments to Fuel Deployments of Edge Data Centers
The Advent of IoT & Big Data Technologies
Government Support for Data Center Development
Growing Submarine and Inland Connectivity
The Europe data center colocation market has emerged as a significant industry, attracting global and local data center operators. The implementation of the Global Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in 2018 has had a positive impact, driving customers to adopt cloud-based services for data localization and leading to increased data center projects. Notably, investments in data center construction have surged in key European markets such as Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris (FLAP), and Ireland. These markets have been the primary destinations for IT infrastructure procurement. Additionally, the Nordics have experienced significant growth in cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT services, stimulating local demand for colocation services. Public and hybrid cloud environments are witnessing robust growth in cloud adoption.
Investment Opportunities
The Europe data center colocation market is currently undergoing substantial growth, primarily propelled by the expanding utilization of IoT, cloud computing, and AI/ML technologies. Various European governments have initiated digitalization programs to promote economic development, instilling confidence in data center operators regarding their regional operations. For instance, the UK government has implemented a cloud strategy to advance the country's adoption of cloud services. This strategic move has created an advantageous environment for the uptake of cloud services, especially among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Europe, as businesses increasingly acknowledge the advantages of embracing digital transformation.
As organizations within the region continue their transition to cloud-based solutions, there has been a significant upswing in demand for colocation data centers. Consequently, this surge in demand has attracted investments from local and global data center providers. In Western Europe, data centers are being constructed to accommodate Open Compute Project (OCP) rack infrastructure solutions. This development has been facilitated by the growth of original design manufacturer (ODM) solutions within the market. Such infrastructure enhancements are driven by the escalating internet penetration rates and the increasing demand for smart connected devices, which in turn are fueling the need for robust colocation data centers and supporting infrastructure.
Colocation Services in the European Data Center Market
The retail colocation model empowers enterprises to maintain more control over their IT infrastructure while benefiting from the operational efficiencies and industry-leading infrastructure of colocation data center providers. This approach allows businesses to focus on their core competencies while leveraging the expertise and resources of colocation service providers for optimal performance, security, and scalability of their IT operations.
In addition to the technical benefits, retail colocation services provide enterprises with proximity to robust networking ecosystems and interconnection opportunities. These data center facilities often house a diverse range of network carriers, internet service providers, and cloud service providers, enabling seamless connectivity and enabling businesses to create a hybrid IT environment by integrating their collocated infrastructure with cloud-based services.
What's Included in the Report:
- Market estimation of colocation investment, area, and power capacity covers 15+ countries.
- The data center market investments are classified into multiple segments (electrical, mechanical, and general construction services) and sub-segments (UPS, generators, cooling systems, and others) with sizing and forecast.
- Market size and estimation for colocation services i.e., revenue generated by colocation service providers in offering retail and wholesale colocation services in the market across 15+ countries
- A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the growth trajectory of the market and its sub-segments
- A comprehensive analysis of the key market enablers, latest trends, restraints, and growth prospects for the industry
- Business overview and service offerings of colocation service providers in the Europe market
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the industry
Market Segmentation
Colocation Type
- Retail Colocation
- Wholesale Colocation
Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS Solutions
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Region
- Western Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Netherlands
- Ireland
- Switzerland
- Italy
- Spain
- Belgium
- Portugal
- Other Western European Countries
- Nordic
- Denmark
- Sweden
- Norway
- Finland & Iceland
- Central & Eastern European Countries
- Russia
- Poland
- Austria
- Czech Republic
- Other Central & Eastern European Countries
