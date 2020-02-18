NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The Europe dental implants market is expected to reach US$ 3,076.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,581.0 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019-2027.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862116/?utm_source=PRN



The growth of the dental implants market is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of oral diseases and lack of awareness for oral hygiene.However, dearth of skilled professionals in the dental laboratories is likely to have a negative impact on market growth.



Moreover, the rising advent of dental tourism is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Europe dental implants market in the coming years.

Dental Implants are dental surgical devices that are positioned between the jaws for supporting the dental prosthesis.These frames or implants are surgically placed below the gums into the jawbone.



There is a wide range of medical devices that are used for dental implants such as root-form dental implants and plate-form dental implants.These implants are made of and titanium and zirconium materials.



Dentures and Bridges are used to support the implanted artificial teeth and also to avoid slip or shift of teeth in the mouth during eating or speaking.

Oral diseases include several chronic diseases such as gum disease, tooth decay or caries, canker sores, sensitivity, toothaches & dental emergencies, oral cancer and oral infectious diseases.An untreated oral disease is a worldwide major concern that is affecting more than half of the population across the globe.



Other factors that are majorly contribute to the loss of natural teeth such as dental caries and severe periodontal diseases. Moreover, to measure the prevalence of oral diseases, several National surveys are organized across the globe to know the impact on oral-health-related quality of life.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that 40% of school children affected from the dental trauma due to the unsafe playgrounds, road accidents or violence in the European nation. Additionally, it is estimated by the WHO that 20–90% of 6-year-old children have dental caries in Europe and at the end of the ages of 12, 0.5–3.5 teeth are affected by dental caries in children. Moreover, according to the WHO, 5-20% of severe gum disease are found at the age of 35-44 in adults. In the region, the average number of teeth affected by dental caries among children at the age of 12 has been declining from 3.0 in 1990 to 1.8 in 2015. Thus, owing to the above mentioned factors, the market for dental implants is anticipated to grow significantly in the coming years in the Europe

In 2018, the product segment of the dental implants market was led by the dental bridges segment.In 2018, the dental bridges segment held the largest market share of the dental implants market, by product.



In the case of implant-supported bridges, instead of being supported by crowns or frameworks, these bridges are supported by dental implants. The dental bridges are cost-effective, high-performance solutions and often are used as a prominent alternative for implants, due to which the segment accounts for a maximum share.

In 2018, the titanium segment held the largest market share of the dental implants market, by the material.This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027.



Also, the zirconium segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

In 2018, the hospitals & clinics segment held the largest market share of the dental implants market, by the end user.This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027.



Moreover, the similar segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for dental implants included in the report are, Computer-Aided Design (CAD), Canadian Association for Healthcare Reimbursement (CAHR), General Dental Council (GDC), National Health Service (NHS) and others.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862116/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

