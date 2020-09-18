NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



The Europe doors and windows market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019–2025.



The Europe doors and windows market size is likely to reach revenues of $85 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The industry is expected to reach unit shipments of over 168 million by 2025. The demand is likely to be fueled by the growth of the residential sector in Europe.



The residential construction market in Western European countries such as the UK and France and Central and South European countries are likely to grow at a CAGR, ranging between 2% and 5% during the forecast period. The rise in the construction of new residential properties will propel the demand for new products, which, in turn, will boost the replacement of old doors and windows. Currently, there is a growing demand for these products with multiple glazed options and variants that promise high thermal efficiency by eliminating heat loss through doors and windows of buildings. EU member states are attempting to adopt non-conventional methods for energy conservation, particularly for harnessing solar energy and reducing the total heat loss from buildings as a step to meet energy targets.



The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 has greatly affected the European construction sector, manufacturing, and industrial outlook. The momentum for new orders and expansion of industrial capabilities has reduced in the region, both in terms of production and stimulation of new and replacement demand. Stringent government policies and regulations have significantly restricted the movement of supply and logistics activities, thereby disrupting the demand and supply mechanism.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Europe doors and windows market during the forecast period:

• Integration of Photovoltaics in Fenestration

• Improvements in Operation and Functionalities of Door and Windows

• New Construction and Growing Home Improvement Activities

• Stable Pipeline for Hospitality and Tourism Industry



The study considers the present scenario of the Europe doors and windows market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Europe Doors and Windows Market Segmentation

The Europe doors and windows market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, type, material, installation, operation, and geography. The residential market, which includes standalone houses, villas, and multistory residential buildings, dominated the Europe doors and windows market share of over 64% and 74% for revenue and unit shipments, respectively, in 2019. The residential segment follows a mix of materials with a wood and metal as a high preference for exterior doors and plastic and metal (aluminum) for windows. The residential segment is expected to witness the steady adoption of wooden doors and plastic windows during the forecast period.



The plastic segment is expected to gain European doors and windows market share due to the increased preference for this material type among consumers. However, several factors that are boosting the demand for plastic material in several European countries. The housing sector is gradually gaining traction, and the total demand for housing materials and products is improving as well. However, the peak level is expected to be less than the pre-COVID scenario in Europe. The demand for wood has been higher in Western Europe and Nordic countries. These countries lead the demand; however, a decline in residential construction presents a potential constraint for market growth. The number of building permits grew in Germany and Poland in 201, thereby boosting the Europe doors and windows market. The market is currently showing signs of decline due to the halt in new residential building construction.



The demand for doors and windows is affected by variances in the building construction industry. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, construction activities halted in Q1, and recovery became visible toward the end of Q2. As construction activities are gaining traction currently, the requirement for doors and windows is expected to witness a rebound across the region. Moreover, the need to complete old projects and start new projects is estimated further to propel the demand for these products across the region.



The interior doors segment dominated the Europe doors and windows market with a share of 74% and 58% in terms of revenue and unit shipments, respectively, in 2019. Interior doors are a mix of wood, plastic, with the presence of metal. Sliding models are also gaining traction in the interior segment for both new construction and replacement activities. Germany was the largest market for interior and exterior doors in 2019, followed by France. The high market share can be attributed that these countries have witnessed a rise in replacement activities following with the European guidelines of achieving high energy efficiency in both residential as well as non-residential buildings.



New construction activities are expected to be fastest in Germany, France, the UK, and Italy; hence the demand for doors and windows will grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the demand is fairly distributed among doors and windows in the new construction segment. However, the number of window units is more than twice the number of door units in the new construction segment.



The manual segment for both residential and commercial setups accounted for 80% of the Europe doors and windows market in 2019. Manual revolving doors are also gaining traction in developed economies as they allow for better and regulated control of draft air. Automatic, on the other hand, are automatically operated using several sensors such as infrared and photoelectric. Factors such as energy-saving, ease of operation, maintaining security, fast and accurate, cable-free, and others fuel the demand. They are also used in hospitals, airports, and retail outlets, which enable wheelchair operators to assist patients conveniently. Increased investments by governments in construction and the growth in residential, commercial, and business sectors are increasing future opportunities. However, their high maintenance can serve as a restraint for the Europe doors and windows market.



Segmentation by Product

• Doors

o End-user

o Type

o Material

o Installation

o Operation

• Windows

o End-user

o Type

o Material

o Installation

o Operation

Segmentation by End-user

• Residential

o Doors

o Windows

• Non-residential

o Doors

o Windows

Segmentation by Type

• Interior

o Doors

o Windows

• Exterior

o Doors

o Windows

Segmentation by Material

• Plastic

o Doors

o Windows

• Wood

o Plastic

o Doors

• Metal

o Doors

o Windows

Segmentation by Installation

• New Construction

o Doors

o Windows

• Replacement

o Doors

o Windows

Segmentation by Operation

• Manual

o Doors

o Windows

• Automatic

o Doors

o Windows



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

In 2019, Germany was the largest market for doors and windows in the European region, with a share of 20% and 18% for revenue and units, respectively. Factors such as a low-interest rate, rising population, and job security are driving the growth of construction in the country, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market for new and replacement activities. The construction industry in Germany recorded a robust growth of 2.5% in 2019. The nominal sale of German building firms in 2018 increased by 4% to over $132 billion. The non-residential construction volume in Germany increased by 3.3% in 2018 and 4.3% in 2019. The majority of the demand and growth of the market in the country can be attributed to direct demand from customers and homeowners for renovation and retrofit activities. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. In terms of material, the market will witness only slight change because plastic, especially uPVC, accounted for a market share of 49% in 2019 due to the advantages related to cost and thermal efficiency.



Segmentation by Geography

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Poland

o Russia

o Netherlands

o Nordic

Norway

Sweden

Denmark

Finland



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The Europe doors and windows market is highly fragmented with the presence of over 5,000 manufacturers in major markets. The Europe doors and windows market has long been steered by customer demand. Jeld-wen, Inwido, VKR Group, and Internorm are the prominent vendors in the market. With the emphasis on energy conservation increasing in the region, vendors are integrating high-efficiency doors and windows in their product portfolios, which enable consumers to improve thermal efficiency, thereby saving on energy expenses. With respect to the supply aspect, the structure is almost similar for manufacturers of uPVC and aluminum doors and windows. Vendors are likely to pursue growth by acquisitions as there are numerous small-scale vendors, which are active in towns and small regions. These small vendors have a presence in marketplaces, thus acquiring them to offer a competitive edge to vendors.



Prominent Vendors

• JELD-WEN

• Inwido

• VKR Group

• Internorm



Other Prominent Vendors

• NorDan

• Arbonia

• Aluplast

• dormakaba

• ASSA ABLOY

• GEZE

• Gretsch-Unitas

• Josko

• Reynaers Aluminum

• Ford Windows

• Indigo Products

• Gealan

• Astraseal

• Neuffer Windows+Doors

• Schuco International

• Profine Group

• Masco Corporation

• Veka

• Bertrand

• Gartfen

• Goran

• Kinex

• Karo

• Korzekwa

• Slowinscy

• Weru

• Rawington

• Crystal Windows



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the Europe doors and windows market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the Europe doors and windows market share?

3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the Europe doors and windows market?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the Europe doors and windows market, and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Europe doors and windows market share?



