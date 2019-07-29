NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Europe doors and windows market is expected to reach around $83 billion, growing at a CAGR of close to 5% during 2018–2024



The use of uPVC and aluminum frames and panels in windows and doors has grown in the commercial sector, which is offering new opportunities to the Europe doors and windows market. In recent years, the consumer demand has shifted from standard windows and doors to innovative ones. Vendors are including high-efficiency windows and doors in their portfolio, which enable consumers to improve the thermal efficiency in their dwellings, thereby saving on energy expenses

The growing popularity of advanced technology and the usage of new material are driving the Europe doors and windows market. The demand for polymers and UPVCs has increased in the manufacturing of doors and windows due to high durability and cost-effectiveness.

This Europe doors and windows market report covers market sizing & forecast, market share analysis, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study includes insights on segmentation by type (doors and Windows), end-user(residential and commercial buildings), material(metal, plastic, and wood), and countries (France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Poland, Spain, and UK).

The report considers the present scenario of the Europe doors and windows market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



Europe Doors and Windows Market: Dynamics



With an increase in the usage of loose building envelopes, glass walls, and façade, the incorporation of modular technology is helping the Europe doors and windows market significantly. Innovative windows and doors provide multiple benefits such as noise reduction, thermal insulation, one-way mirroring, electromagnetic shielding, and enhanced aesthetic appeal. The growing demand for glass façade and curtain walls is likely to increase opportunities for vendors to diversify their product portfolio. Vendors are also including photovoltaic glass instead of plain tinted glass.

The introduction of automated and remote-controlled windows and doors, which sense weather changes and close window panels, skylight, and roof windows automatically is a major innovation witnessed in the Europe doors and windows market. Further, the use of sensors to measure solar radiations, manipulate window blinds, and identify human presence is likely to increase market opportunities for vendors in the market



Europe Doors and Windows Market: Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by type, by material, by end-user, and by countries

The Europe doors and windows market by product types can broadly be categorized into doors and windows segments. Although plastic is the favored material for manufacturing windows, wood and hardened uPVC remain a preferred choice for internal doors in Western and Northern Europe. The doors and windows market in Europe is witnessing innovation, and the demand for manufacturing materials varies across the continent, depending on economic conditions and traditional architectural requirements. Further, the market size of metal doors is likely to increase due to innovation in designs and growth in the construction of residential and commercial buildings. In addition, the window segment can go a long way in energy conservation as vendors can integrate photovoltaic functionalities in their offerings to decrease carbon footprints in the environment.

Metal, plastic, and wood are the primary materials that are used in the manufacturing of windows and doors in Europe. Plastic has occupied around half of the market share, followed by wood and metal. Plastic, fiberglass doors, and uPVC materials are in high demand in Europe due to low-cost installation, durability, minimal discoloration, termite resistant, recyclability, and high-energy efficiency. uPVC windows and doors continue to gain traction in the market due to advancements in their thermoplastic properties.

In terms of end-user application, the Europe doors and windows market is categorized into residential and commercial sectors. The emergence of several corporates and industrial buildings has led to the substantial growth of the Europe doors and windows market. The incorporation of thermal efficiency codes in commercial buildings is expected to increase the application of technologically advanced windows and doors in the building architecture. The use of these advanced innovative products provide two significant benefits – they offer structural strength to the outer layer of the building, and they help to decrease electricity expenditures by minimizing heat losses. Further, the introduction of photovoltaic functionality will enable commercial buildings to reduce carbon footprint significantly.



Market Segmentation by Product Types

• Doors

• Windows

Market Segmentation by End-users

• Residential

• Commercial

Market Segmentation by Materials

• Metal

• Plastic

• Wood



Europe Doors and Windows Market by Countries



Germany is the largest market for windows and doors in Europe, growing at a CAGR of close to 6%. The growth in construction activities, the rise in disposable incomes, and the high public spend on infrastructure are driving the demand for windows and doors. Germany is followed by the UK as the second largest market. The social housing projects grew by over 12% by the end of 2018, thereby increasing the demand for windows and doors in the UK.



Market Segmentation by Countries

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Nordic

o Norway

o Sweden

o Denmark

o Finland

o Others

• Poland

• Spain



Key Vendor Analysis

The Europe doors and windows market is highly fragmented with the presence of over 5,000 manufacturers across major markets. The market has long been steered by customer demand. Manufacturers have continuously introduced new products; however, this does not increase demand among customers due to the infrequent product updates and a long replacement cycle of doors and windows. The rise in commercial and residential projects and the increase in demand for modern doors and windows are driving vendors to invest and develop new products. There is an increased focus on adopting new materials such as uPVC, aluminum frames, and glazing, which provide better thermal efficiency and durability.



Major Vendors in the Europe Doors and Windows Market:

• Jeld-Wen

• Inwido

• VKR Group

• Internorm



Other Prominent Vendors are Aluplast, Arbonia, Aries, Astraseal, Bertrand, Crystal Windows, Ford Windows, Gartfen, Gealan, Goran, Indigo Products, Josko, Karo, Kinex, Korzekwa, MASCO Corporation, Neuffer Windows + Doors, NorDan, Profine Group, Rawington, Reynaers Aluminum, Schuco International, Slowinscy, Veka, and Weru



Key Market Insights

1. An analysis of the Europe doors and windows market in terms of market sizing and growth rates for the forecast period 2019–2024

2. Comprehensive insights on current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers in the Europe doors and windows market

3. The latest analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. A complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the European market

5. A detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage in the Europe doors and windows market



