The Europe early toxicity testing market accounted for $265 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $460 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025.



Toxicity is the degree of threat posed by a substance to the living organism, and toxicology is a branch of science that deals with measurement and further analysis of these chemical substances and their adverse effects on the body of an organism. The effects of chemical substances on the body are studied to choose a potential drug candidate during the development of newer molecules. Early toxicity testing is carried out at preclinical stages of a drug development process and is essential as toxicity serves as the major reason for the failure of potential drug candidates in the later stages of drug development leading to huge financial loss to companies. Moreover, companies perform early toxicity testing to comply with the government standards to market the drug. Early toxicity testing can be performed using different techniques such as in vivo, in vitro, and in silico. These techniques are employed to carry out different toxicity tests such as ocular toxicity, carcinogenicity, systemic toxicity, and others.



Major factors that drive the market growth are surge in the research and development activities and increase in stringency of regulatory authorities concerning public healthcare welfare. In addition, technological advancements in vitro techniques, rise in adoption of in vitro models in the Europe early toxicity testing industry and surge in adoption of early toxicity testing further boost the market growth. However, limitations associated with preclinical testing hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the technological advancements related to early toxicity testing provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.



This report segments the Europe early toxicity testing market on the basis of technique, application, end users, and country to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on technique, the market is divided into in vivo, in vitro, and in silico. The market on the basis of in vitro is further divided into in vitro toxicity testing market by assays and in vitro toxicity testing market by toxicity endpoints. The in vitro toxicity testing market by assays is further segmented into enzyme toxicity assays, bacterial toxicity assays, cell-based ELISA & western blots, receptor binding assays, and other assays. The in vitro toxicity testing market by toxicity endpoints is further divided into dermal toxicity, systemic toxicity, carcinogenicity, ocular toxicity, skin sensitization and irritation, neurotoxicity, organ toxicity, and other toxicity endpoints. Based on country, the market is studied across different countries of Europe such as Germany, France, the UK, and rest of Europe.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Europe early toxicity testing market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

- A quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

- In-depth analysis of early toxicity testing techniques such as in vivo, in vitro, and in silico is carried out in the report.

- The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the European market.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Technique

o In Vivo

o In Vitro

- In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market by Assays

• Enzyme Toxicity Assays

• Bacterial Toxicity Assays

• Cell-Based ELISA and Western Blots

• Tissue Culture Assays

• Receptor Binding Assays

• Other Assays

- In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market by Toxicity Endpoints

• Dermal Toxicity

• Systemic Toxicity

• Carcinogenicity

• Ocular Toxicity

• Skin Sensitization and Irritation

• Genotoxicity

• Neurotoxicity

• Organ Toxicity

• Other Toxicity Endpoints

o In Silico



• By Application

o Drug discovery

o Chemical testing

o Others



• By End User

o Pharmaceuticals Industry

o Food Industry

o Chemicals Industry

o Cosmetics Industry

o Other Industries



• By Country

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe



LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT (DEVICE PROVIDERS)



• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

• Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)

• Evotec AG (Cyprotex)

• Bioanalytical Systems, Inc.

• Bruker Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Enzo Biochem, Inc. (Enzo Clinical Labs, Inc.)

• The Jackson Laboratory



LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

• Randox Toxicology

• Geneva Laboratories, Inc.

• Advanced Chemistry Development (ACD/Labs)



