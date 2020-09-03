NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





The Europe exhibition market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019–2025.



The European exhibition market size is expected to reach revenues of $18 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The Europe exhibition market is likely to experience significant modifications with the use of big data analytics. It enables exhibitors in the region to make planned marketing programs, digital campaigns, and effective strategies that will drive market growth. Companies are using big data to provide valuable business intelligence to stay in line with the competition. Furthermore, the data gathered bits of help in better logistics planning, increases sponsorship opportunities, boosts events participation, and improves revenues, and helps increase the attendance rate at exhibitions. Moreover, the data can help crunch numbers for CRM, marketing, e-mail marketing, sales, and event management. The increasing presence of big data analytics is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.



The outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted the exhibition industry heavily by creating a huge domino effect. Companies that are involved in staging exhibitions and those that exhibit or source on trade fairs are already suffering immensely under the current wave of postponements and cancellations. In Europe, the sale generated by exhibiting companies accounts for $4.04 billion per quarter. The losses in Europe are expected to be relatively higher than APAC, with the exhibition industry in the region being the global leader in terms of quality, turnover, and venue capacity.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Europe exhibition market during the forecast period:

• Redesign of Exhibition Models

• Growth in the Use of Big Data Technology

• Increased Focus on Insurance & Security

• Integration of Trade Shows and Digital Technology



The study considers the present scenario of the Europe exhibition market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Europe Exhibition Market Share & Segmentation

The Europe exhibition market research report includes a detailed segmentation by exhibition type, revenue stream, industry type, and geography. The B2B segment is the largest revenue contributor to the Europe Exhibition market. The segment is growing as B2B exhibitions have emerged as a powerful marketing-tool, information, and sales platforms. They offer presentation instruments for special market segments and initiate profits for exhibitors, visitors, organizers, service providers, and the local economy. It is also growing because several companies prefer this mode to promote their products. Further, low interest in traditional mass media increased consumer awareness, the need for personalization and customization, and the development of new technology-related media are driving the demand for B2B services in Europe.



Per capita, disposable income and consumer confidence levels are the key drivers for the increase in the B2C events and exhibitions market. Europe is a mature market, and it has been historically driven by firm domestic demand. The market, however, reached its stagnation stage. Also, the damage caused by coronavirus may be extremely high as several high-profile and international events have been canceled.



The exhibitor fees segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019. Space charges matter a lot, and the current trends demonstrate these charges are in the upward direction. Vendors are constantly looking out to portray their products and services in exhibitions.



Sponsorship fees are emerging as one of the tools to showcase expertise, products, and solutions to a highly relevant audience, which is more targeted at a lower cost. Sponsors are adding value to exhibitions by offering free Wi-Fi to users, thereby attracting more audiences. New formats of tradeshows help to develop a sense of camaraderie and a robust community bond that results in an increased level of interaction and a new breed of ideas and thinking in the European market. Such developments will boost revenues in the European market over the next few years.



Consumer technologies specifically offer major business opportunists in the tradeshow market, thereby constituting a major revenue chunk. This sector provides exciting opportunities for innovation on the show floor. From non-traditional booths that allow customers to make the product live and use the data to better target consumers, these shows witness the latest technology due to the diversity and flexibility of products and solutions exhibited. Consumer product retailers are increasingly using mobile devices to engage with customers in exhibitions. They can use mobile tools to receive payments, check inventory, and perform other related purchases. The use of data analytics to target consumers and the demand for diverse and flexible products and solutions are some of the factors contributing to market growth. Moreover, technological transformations across Western Europe are likely to boost demand and generate lucrative business opportunities for vendors. Advances in retail disruption, restructuring, and innovative technologies will transform the consumer retail segment during the forecast period.



Segmentation by Exhibition Type

• B2B

• B2C

• Mixed/Hybrid

Segmentation by Revenue Stream

• Exhibitor Fees

• Sponsorship Fees

• Entrance Fees

• Services

Segmentation by Industry Type

• Consumer Goods & Retail Sector

• Hospitality Sector

• AFF & Energy Sector

• Automotive & Transportation Sector

• Industrial Sector

• Entertainment Sector

• Others



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

Europe was the largest industry in the global exhibition market in 2019. Foreign companies see Germany as a presentation platform owing to the glamorous reputation of its exhibitions. Trade fairs are the most important instrument in B2B communications. They are one of the main reasons for event businesses to be one of the leading service sectors in Germany. The exhibition sector in Germany is a major global player and is the world's number one location for global tradeshows as it provides plenty of space for exhibitors. Germany headquarters five of the world's ten leading trade fair companies.



Segmentation by Geography

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Turkey

o Russia

o Sweden

o Netherlands



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The European exhibition industry is projected to observe growing business consolidation due to the stable competitive climate. Product differentiation plays a vital role in surviving an extremely competitive environment. The key market players need to build high functionalities and continue to update their product portfolio to keep up with new technical advances, failing which they could lose market importance. Sellers are continually revising their tactics in accordance with the changing environment. The rapid competitive development and the advent of new players could adversely affect the competition among the vendors.



Prominent Vendors

• Informa

• RELX Group

• Fiera Milano

• GL Events

• Koelnmesse

• The MCH Group

• Messe Düsseldorf

• Messe Frankfurt

• Messe Munchen



Other Prominent Vendors

• Apex

• Beijing Eagle International Exhibition

• Clarion Events

• Comexposium

• Cvent

• Demage

• Deutsche Messe

• cultura Eventos

• Event Barcelona

• Hyve Group

• Mems International

• Messe Berlin Group

• Mex Events

• NürnbergMesse

• M&M Protocol

• Paris Prelude

• SKYLINE EVENTS

• Smart Eventi

• SeproEvents

• Target Motivation

• Tarsus Group

• Viparis



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the market size of the Exhibition Market in Europe?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the global exhibition industry?

3. What is the growth rate of the European Exhibition Market?

4. Who are the leading companies operating in the Exhibition landscape, and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the market?



