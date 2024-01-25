The Europe Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market to Reach $912.47 Million by 2028 - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Europe laboratory information management system (LIMS) market is growing at a CAGR of 10.16% during 2022-2028.

Europe Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Report Scope

Europe Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Focus Insight Report by Arizton

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 912.47 million Market Size (2022) USD 510.55 million CAGR (2022-2028) 10.16 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028

Germany is the largest revenue contributor to the Europe laboratory information management system market. The LIMS implementation across all industries promises a positive shift in the market and provides more opportunities for vendors and software developers to expand their services across Europe. The strategic partnerships and collaborations across companies and providers of software solutions promise huge demand and growth opportunities for small and medium-sized firms to enter the market. The pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries spend huge amounts on research and development activities. The data generated by these communities requires appropriate processing and interpretation, reducing human errors provided by the LIMS software solutions, thereby increasing the demand. This is a highly competitive market across Europe and the world. Most of the top players in this market, for example, ThermoFisher Scientific, STARLIMS, and LabVantage, are involved in the partnerships with end-users of various industries to expand their business.

In the end-user type segment, the life sciences segment occupied a significant market share due to the high adoption of laboratory information management systems (LIMS) in life science laboratories, the rise in R&D activities in pharmaceutical industries, and increased concerns over data integrity, validity, and security and followed by the chemical and energy segment for being constantly under pressure to innovate and develop new, high-quality products at lower costs while meeting the needs for safety, improved health, and environmental impact. In the regional segment, Germany occupied a market share of 21% as it is considered the most research-intensive economy after the U.S. and China. Germany strongly focuses on research and development, with 66% of German biotech considered R&D service companies. France was the second largest market among European countries, followed by the UK and Italy.

Get this Report for Lesser with Our Subscription Services

Check Out Arizton's Latest Research on the US Laboratory Information Management System Market,

The US laboratory information management system market was valued at $613.27 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.56%. Amidst this competitive landscape, significant players like Illumina, ThermoFischer Scientific, Starlims, LabVantage, and LabWare focus on strategies such as product launches, marketing activities, acquisitions, and R&D investments to strengthen their market position. The competition is further intensified by regional vendors innovating with cost-effective products and technologies, offering tremendous growth opportunities for existing and emerging market players. The US is the most significant global laboratory information management system market revenue contributor. The market's dynamics are further influenced by the rising demand for customizable and modular LIMS, particularly in genomics and next-generation sequencing. The push for automation in laboratories is also a key factor, leading to the adoption of cloud-based lab automation solutions.

To Know More About the US Laboratory Information Management System Market, Click: https://www.focusreports.store/request-sample/us-laboratory-information-management-system-market-focused-insights

Key questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the Europe laboratory information management system (LIMS) market?

laboratory information management system (LIMS) market? What are the significant trends in the Europe laboratory information management system (LIMS ) market?

laboratory information management system (LIMS Who are the key players in the Europe laboratory information management system (LIMS ) market?

laboratory information management system (LIMS Which region dominates the Europe laboratory information management system (LIMS ) market?

Market Segmentation

Product

Broad Based LIMS



Industry Specific LIMS

Component

Services



Software

Deployment

Cloud-Based LIMS



Web-Hosted LIMS



On-Premises LIMS

End-User

Life Sciences



Chemical & Energy



Food, Beverages & Agriculture Industries



Others

Vendors

LabVantage

LabWare

ThermoFisher Scientific

STARLIMS

Labguru

QBench

Advanced Technology Corp

Autoscribe Informatics

Blaze Systems

Agilent Technologies

Novatek International

Illumina

Clinisys

CloudLIMS

CompuGroup Medical

CrelioHealth

Dassault Systems

Dotmatics

HighRes Biosolutions

L7 Informatics

LabLite

Table of Contents

CHAPTER – 1: Laboratory Information Management System Market Overview

Executive Summary

Key Findings

CHAPTER – 2: Laboratory Information Management System Market

Europe: Projected Revenue of Laboratory Information Management System Market (2022-2028; $Millions)

CHAPTER – 3: Laboratory Information Management System Market Segmentation Data

Europe : Projected Revenue by Product (2022-2028; $Millions)

Broad Based LIMS

Industry Specific LIMS

Europe : Projected Revenue by Component (2022-2028; $Millions)

Services

Software

Europe : Projected Revenue by Deployment (2022-2028; $Millions)

Cloud-Based LIMS

Web-Hosted LIMS

On-Premises LIMS

Europe : Projected Revenue by End-User (2022-2028; $Millions)

Life Sciences

Chemical & Energy

Food, Beverages & Agriculture Industries

Others

CHAPTER – 4: Key Countries Overview

Projected Revenue of Wound Biologics Market in Germany

Projected Revenue of Wound Biologics Market in France

Projected Revenue of Wound Biologics Market in U.K.

Projected Revenue of Wound Biologics Market in Italy

Projected Revenue of Wound biologics Market in Spain

CHAPTER – 5: Laboratory Information Management System Market Prospects & Opportunities

Laboratory Information Management System Market Opportunities & Trends

Laboratory Information Management System Market Drivers

Laboratory Information Management System Market Constraints

CHAPTER – 6: Laboratory Information Management System Industry Overview

Laboratory Information Management System Market - Competitive Landscape

Laboratory Information Management System Market – Key Vendor Profiles

Laboratory Information Management System Market - Other Prominent Vendors

Laboratory Information Management System Market - Key Strategic Recommendations

CHAPTER – 7: Appendix

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

About Arizton

About Focused Reports by Arizton

Welcome to Focused Reports, an esteemed Arizton Advisory & Intelligence subsidiary committed to delivering precise and insightful market research reports across all key geographies. Our unique selling proposition lies in our affordable pricing, accurate data, in-depth research, and presentation-ready reports. With us, expensive market research is a thing of the past. We aim to be strategic, providing valuable data. Focus Reports is where folks come to name their ideas, create a compelling brand and a great-looking website, and attract customers with digital and social marketing.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.focusreports.store/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2326825/EUROPE_LIMS.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence