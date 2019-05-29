NEW YORK, May 29, 2019

Market Overview

The Europe omega-3 products market is forecasted to reach USD 14.61 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period (2019 - 2024)







- The demand for omega-3 fatty acid DHA is expected to increase significantly in Europe owing to the favorable regulations in the European Union which make DHA a mandatory ingredient in infant formula from 2020.

- Chia Seeds are becoming increasingly popular in Europe due to their nutritional and health properties that are been imparted by omega 3.

- Germany is the largest importer of chia seeds in Europe, followed by the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom.



Scope of the Report

The market study of Europe omega-3 products is available for functional food, dietary supplements, infant nutrition, pet food and feed, pharmaceutical and clinical nutrition. By distribution channel, the market is segmented as grocery retailers, pharmacies, health stores, internet retailing and other distribution channels.



Key Market Trends

Health Benefits Associated with Omega-3 Consumption



Omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA, are essential in the human diet for proper growth, development, and good health. These have been found to be particularly good for heart health, joint and inflammation support, eye health, cognitive function, pregnancy, and healthy child development, and immune function, among other benefits. Recently, deaths from cardiovascular disease have witnessed an increase globally, though mortality rates decrease. Western Europe and Central Europe are the only 2 of the 21 regions where cardiovascular deaths and death rates have declined. There is an availability of a range of complementary life course strategies to improve cardiovascular health in the youth and adult population as they age. Such approaches focus on both improving cardiovascular health among those who currently have less than optimal levels, and on preserving cardiovascular health among those who currently have ideal levels.



Germany Holds the Major Market Share of Europe Omega-3 Products Market



According to dietary guidelines, Germans are encouraged to eat 150- 220 g of fish per week, in order to consume enough essential omega-3 fatty acids. However, despite a high level of awareness, only a few Germans consume enough fish. As an alternative, Chia Seeds are becoming increasingly popular in Europe, due to their nutritional and health properties (omega 3 and fiber). Germany is the largest importer of chia seeds in Europe, followed by the Netherlands, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Spain is one of the developing markets for omega-3 in Europe, and hence, the potential of market growth. Consumption of EPA and DHA largely depends on three factors—taste, price, and recommendation of doctors. The fortified food is largely dependent on how it is in taste after fortification.



Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading manufactures in Europe for omega-3 products are Unilever, Amway Corporation and Nestle SA. The company's manufacturing omega-3 products are introducing a new variety of omega-3 products, which is safe to be consumed by any age group and comply with all the regulations imposed by different European regulators.



