NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Europe robotic lawn mower market by revenue is expected to reach over $1.5 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approx.13% during the period 2018–2024.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796157/?utm_source=PRN

A favorable retail environment and high disposable incomes in European countries are driving the Europe robotic lawn mower market. The small-sized robotic lawn mower segment will dominate the robotic lawn mower market in Europe. However, the medium-sized segment is growing slowly. Also, the residential user segment will lead the European market both in terms of revenue and shipment. The sale of lawn mowers by the online medium is expected to gain increasing prominence during the forecast period. The market is witnessing an inclination toward simpler and more intuitive integration and collaboration systems. Vendors are increasingly trying hard to make robotic lawn mowers user-friendly and smart.



Global vendors with the vast infrastructure and R&D support are rapidly expanding their footprint in the Europe robotic lawn mower market. They are competing in terms of reliability, technology, and price. The competitive environment in the market is likely to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions.

Also, factors such as a large base of tech-savvy population, growth in per capita disposable income, initiatives toward green projects in EU, and the launch of Horizon 2022 are a few major drivers that are expected to increase growth potential of the Europe robotic lawn mower market.



This market research report on Europe robotic lawn mower market offers analysis on market size and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study also includes insights on segmentation by (small, medium, and large-sized), end-users (residential users, professional landscaping services providers, and golf courses and others), technology (smart robotic mowers and non-smart robotic mowers), distribution (retail and online stores), and by country (Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and UK).

Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market: Segmentation



The market research report includes detailed market segmentation by lawn size, end-user, technology, distribution, and country. Small-sized mowers are dominating the Europe robotic lawn mower market as they easily fit into small lawns and yards of the European households. Several new entrants are launching their products in this segment given their high market potential and lucrativeness. The growth of middle-sized automatic lawn mower is slow across the region; however, it is expected to witness growth in the professional landscaping services segment during the forecast period. Husqvarna, STIGA, ZCS (Ambrogio), Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics), and Robomow (MTD Products) are a few known vendors catering to the middle-sized segment. The demand for large-sized lawn mowers is rapidly increasing in the European market.



The residential segment dominated the market both in terms of revenue and unit shipment in 2018. Also, several European countries have come out of the Eurozone debt crisis recently, therefore, the pent-up demand for replacement of old lawn mowers is fueling market growth. The increased user participation in sports activities and the rise in government spending have led to the rapid expansion of golf courses across Europe. This has significantly affected the demand for robotic mowers.



The demand for professional landscaping services is highly prevalent across Europe. The UK and Germany in Europe are largely witnessing robust growth in the demand for commercial landscaping services.



Non-smart robotic lawn mowers captured the largest segment of the Europe lawn mowers market in 2018. However, smart robotic mowers are overtaking the market rapidly. They are witnessing an increase in the market proliferation in Europe. These include smart navigation systems, which are controlled via smartphones.



The distribution environment is rapidly evolving with systems and processes being upgraded at a rapid pace. Changes are being spurred by expanding competition, accelerating digitization, constant disintermediation, and consumerization of expectations. Retail and online are the two major distribution channels in the Europe robotic lawn mower market. The retail segment is a major revenue contributor. With the market being highly time-sensitive, distributors are increasingly focusing on extending their reach to improve the speed to market maintenance parts and services. Further, the Europe robotic lawn mower market is witnessing an increase in online sales. Several offline distributors are entering the online space by adopting e-commerce solutions and enterprise resource planning systems. The growth in online sales is set to increase by over 15% YOY during the forecast period. Amazon.com, eBay, RobotShop, MowDirect, Alibaba, and AliExpress are some of the prominent online retailers in Europe.



Market Segmentation by Lawn Area Type

• Small-sized

• Medium-sized

• Large-sized

Market Segmentation by End-user

• Residential

• Professional landscaping services

• Sports fields, golf courses, and others

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

• Retail

• Online stores



Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market: Country



The penetration of robotic mowers in European countries, including Sweden, Germany, France, the UK, Denmark, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Switzerland is increasing significantly. The growing number of households with small-sized lawn areas and a high disposable income is playing a vital role in augmenting the demand for robot lawn mowers in Germany and Sweden. Further, Europe will continue to dominate the global robotic mower market due to the rising popularity of remote-controlled lawnmower among European households.

Key Countries Profiled

• Austria

• Belgium

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Netherlands

• Spain

• Sweden

• Switzerland

• UK



Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market: Key Vendor Analysis

The Europe robotic lawn mower market is moderately fragmented. Vendors are using new business models and focusing on developing their product portfolio. Key market players compete in terms of services, product availability, price, technology, quality, efficiency, and product effectiveness. The market competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions, which are expected to make profitable results in the Europe robotic lawn mower during the forecast period.



Leading Vendors

• Honda Power Equipment

• Husqvarna

• MTD Products

• Robert Bosch

• STIGA

• ZCS



Other Prominent Vendors

• AL-KO

• Alfred Kärcher

• Deere & Co.

• ZICOM

• Future Gen Robotics

• Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

• Hitachi

• iRobot

• Linea Tielle

• LG

• MilagrowHumanTech

• Mamibot

• Ningbo NGP Industry

• Positec Tool (WORX)

• STIHL

• SUMEC Corp.

• The Kobi Company

• Turflynx

• Wiper ECOROBOT NIKO

• Yamabiko Europe

• Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

• ZIPPER Maschinen



Key Market Insights

• The analysis of the Europe robotic lawn mower market provides market sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2019–2024

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the Europe robotic lawn mower market

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Europe robotic lawn mower market

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796157/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

