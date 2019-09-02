NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Europe sexual wellness market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during 2018?2024.

The evolvement of gender-neutral tone in the market, developing digital wellness strength, progressive investor confidence across sex-tech ventures are likely to contribute to the growth of the Europe sexual wellness market during the forecast period

Europe sexual wellness market is witnessing strategic investment by small and mid-sized equity firms and other sources. These investments are expected to facilitate an enhanced customer engagement along with more influx of vendors, thus boosting the market growth. Besides, various consumer and technology trends prevailing in the region is also improvising the market scenario. Further, countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are certain key growing countries driving the demand for sexual wellness products in Europe during the forecast period. Strategic consolidations adopted by vendors across countries coupled with the emergence of daring start-ups are one of the substantial factors facilitating the Europe sexual wellness market growth. Another crucial factor being looked upon by vendors is the long-standing untapped opportunity of serving women more comprehensively via gender-neutral tones, which is likely to contribute to the market growth.

The Europe sexual wellness market research report covers market sizing and forecast, market shares, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The study includes insights on segmentation by product (sex toys, condoms, exotic lingerie, sexual lubricants, and others), end-users (male and female), distribution types (retail and online), and geography (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Portugal, Netherland, Turkey, and Czech Republic).

The study considers the present scenario of the Europe sexual wellness market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It also profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the Europe sexual wellness market.

Europe sexual wellness market: Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, distribution channel, end-users, and geography. The increasing demand for both shared and solo sex toys among end-users is a significant factor, which is contributing to the growth of the Europe sexual wellness market. To gain profit, the sex toy manufacturers and retailers are capitalizing on this growing interest by offering bundled products and "starter kits" for inquisitive customers. In addition, discrete packaging is also helping the market to prosper, especially in developing economies.

The augmented demand by governments, NGOs, and foundations for distribution among several countries is a significant factor contributing to the increased demand for condoms. As end-users are becoming adventurous and open to experimentation, the appetite for fashion-forward and provocative sensual lingerie is increasing in the market share. The demand for sexual lubricants has majorly been concentrated in Western European countries such as the UK, Germany, France, and Italy. The demand for other products, which mainly consist of sexual enhancement supplements, is growing at a steady pace. The Europe sexual wellness market is also witnessing a proliferated demand for herbal products as they are free from any side-effects contrary to allopathic products.

The male end-users segment occupied the largest share of the market in 2018. Condoms and sex toys are observing huge demand by male customers in the market. The sexual wellness market is witnessing a shift due to the increased introduction of women sexual products. For instance, female condoms, vibrators, dildos are gaining traction in the market. Thus, the increased demand for innovative sexual products is attracting new start-ups to enter the market as well. Start-ups such as Nuelle, B-wom, Damivia, and Sustain have evolved significantly, thereby contributing to the growth of the market for females.

Sexual wellness products are primarily sold through retail channels such as specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, etc. The entry of leading condom manufacturers with decade-old established retail presence has increased the sale of sex toys and lubricants through retail stores. Further, the growth in online sales is set to increase by over 20% YOY during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Product Types

• Sex Toys

• Condoms

• Exotic Lingerie

• Sexual Lubricants

• Others

Market Segmentation by End-users

• Male

• Female

Market Segmentation by Distribution Types

• Retail

• Online

Europe sexual wellness market: Geography

The arrival of new technologies and innovations in manufacturing sex toys such as 3D printing and manufacturing of organic lubricants is driving the market in Germany. In the UK, vendors and retailers are coming up with new strategies to garner interest and increased sales of sexual wellness products. Further, the increased adoption of sex toys among women is also contributing to the growth of the market in the UK. The market in France, Italy, and Russia are growing at a healthy rate. Also, key countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, and Austria are expected to remain crucial with regard to the economic growth of the region. The sexual wellness market in Sweden is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR close to 7% during the forecast period. The region is emerging as one of the promising markets for the sexual wellness product manufacturers, specifically regarding products such as sex toys. Further, the Czech Republic is significantly contributing to the growth of European sexual wellness market.

Market Segmentation by Geography

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Russia

• Spain

• Sweden

• Poland

• Portugal

• Netherland

• Turkey

• Czech Republic

Key Vendor Analysis

Global vendors with huge infrastructure and R&D support are rapidly expanding their footprint in the Europe sexual wellness market. Thus, regional vendors find it increasingly difficult to compete in terms of reliability, technology, and price. Further, manufacturers are creating marketing strategies based on the durability of the equipment. The competitive environment in the market is likely to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions.

Major Vendors

• LifeStyles

• KarexBerhad

• Church & Dwight

• Reckitt Benckiser

• Diamond Products

• Okamoto

Other Prominent Vendors

• BeateUhse

• Beijing Aimer

• Bijoux Indiscrets

• Billy Boy

• BioFilm

• BMS Factory

• Bodywise

• Cumming

• CalExotics

• Calvin Klein

• Convex Latex

• Cosmo Lady

• Cupid Limited

• Doc Johnson

• Eau Zone Oils & Fragrances

• European Lingerie Group AB (ELG)

• Embry, Empowered Products

• Fuji Latex

• Good Clean Love

• Guy & O'Neill

• Hathor Professional

• HBM Group

• HLL Lifecare

• ID Lubricants

• Innova Quality

• InnovusPharma

• IXu

• L Brands

• La MaisonLejaby

• La Perla

• LELO

• Live Well Brands

• Lovehoney Group

• Mayor Laboratories

• MD Science Lab

• MTLC Latex

• Orient Industry

• PHE

• pjur Group

• Sagami Rubber Industries

• Sensuous Beauty

• Shandong Ming Yuan Latex

• Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus Co.

• Silk Parasol

• Sliquid

• StaySafe Condoms

• STRATA Various Product Design

• Suki (OhMiBod)

• Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR)

• The Yes Company

• Tianjin Condombao

• Topco Sales

• Trigg Laboratories

• Triumph

• Veru Healthcare

• XR Brands

Key market insights include

The report provides the following insights into the Europe sexual wellness market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• It offers comprehensive insights on current industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers about the Europe sexual wellness market.

• The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of Europe sexual wellness market.

• The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the Europe sexual wellness market.

