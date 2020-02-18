NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The European high-flow nasal cannula market is expected to reach US$ 3,298.04 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,327.65 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019-2027.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862117/?utm_source=PRN



The growth of the market is majorly contributed by the increased lung cancer conferences across Europe, and growing asthma cases in adults in children are expected to boost the market growth over the years. However, side effects associated with high flow nasal cannula is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Asthma is the lifelong chronic inflammatory disorder of the airways that affects adults and children of all ages.According to the European Respiratory Society, Asthma is a chronic inflammatory disease of the airways that causes recurring episodes of wheezing, breathlessness, chest tightness, and coughing.



It is the most common disease that affects people of all ages in all countries in Europe.As per data published, about 30 million adults less than 45 old, and children have asthma in their lifetime.



The incidence of asthma has been increased substantially in Europe, at some time between 1950 and 2000. As per the data obtained from the European Community Respiratory Health Survey and local health institutions, the prevalence in adults is highest in the UK (10% - 13%).

In 2018, the UK high-flow nasal cannula market held the largest share of the Europe high-flow nasal cannula market.The hospital segment expected to dominate the Europe high-flow nasal cannula market.



Additionally, this segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027. Similarly, in 2018 the active humidifier segment held the major market share among the component segments.

In 2018, the active humidifier segment held a largest market share of the high-flow nasal cannula market, by Component.The active humidifier is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 because it provides moisture and heat to respiratory gas through an electrically powered humidifier.



The active humidifier segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease segment a largest market share of the high-flow nasal cannula market, by application in 2018. However, bronchiectasis segment expected to have largest market in 2027 because diagnosis of bronchiectasis has been growing consistently since 2001 and its prevalence is more in elder population.

Hospital segment held the largest market share of the high-flow nasal cannula market, by end user, owing to its benefits offered, such as proper patient-centric care, availability of reimbursement facilities.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for drug delivery systems included in the report are Chest Research Foundation, The European Environment Agency, the German Centre for Addiction Issues, etc.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862117/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

