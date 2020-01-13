The European Magazine Announces the Winners of Their Business Awards for 2019

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2020 Throughout 2019, The European has continued to acknowledge organisations and individuals that stand out from the crowd and are consequently moving their companies and industries forward. Good governance, innovation, best practice and quality of service are all major considerations.

The programme covers a wide variety of sectors, including Energy, Technology, Education, Aviation, Banking & Finance, and regional development in areas such as Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, and Asia. A selection of companies have been recognised for progress, competitiveness and for outstanding performance in their respective fields.

Recipients of the The European's Business Awards 2019 were meticulously selected based on reader surveys, feedback via a questionnaire on our website and expert opinion. The response and the nominations The European has received are driven by business professionals. Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, working environments, values and marketing strategies.

To view the complete list of the winners by category, click here - https://the-european.eu/global-business-awards-2019

