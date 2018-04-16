The European Magazine Announces Winners of the Business Awards 2018

The European Magazine continues to acknowledge businesses that enable and boost the economy. It covers Global Banking and Finance, Global ESG Leadership, the Global Legal sector and regional development in areas such as Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe. A selection of companies have been recognised for progress, competitiveness and outstanding performance in their respective fields.

Recipients of The European Magazine's Business Awards 2018 were scrupulously selected based on thorough interviews specially designed according to subscribers' feedback. The response and the nominations The European has received are fully driven by business professionals. Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment, values, and marketing strategies.

THE EUROPEAN MAGAZINE BUSINESS AWARDS 2018 RECIPIENTS

Global Banking and Finance Awards

Award Recipients

Category

Accra City Hotel

Leading Hotel Company of the Year – Ghana

Activa Alternative Investments

Private Equity Firm of the Year– Andean Region

Adar Capital Partners

Boutique Fund Manager of the Year – Cayman Islands

Ade Ayeyemi, Ecobank

Banker of the Year – Africa

AFP CAPITAL

Best Institution in Responsible Investment – Chile

AFP CAPITAL

Pension Fund Manager of the Year – Chile

Algotechs

Innovative Trading Technology – UK

APS S.A.

Most Secure Bank Card

APS S.A.

Best Product – Banking Industry

Arche Wealth Management

Best Portfolio Management Firm of the Year – Luxembourg

BAC Credomatic

Bank of the Year – Costa Rica

BAC Credomatic

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year (C&C)

BAF Capital

Best International LATAM Focus Investment Company

Banco BCS

Best Corporate Bank – Angola

Banco BCS

Best Private Bank – Angola

Banco BNI Europa

Bank of the Year

Banco BNI Europa

Most Innovative Bank of the Year

Banco Finca

Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility – Ecuador

Banco Finca

Social Impact Bank of the Year – Ecuador  

Banco de Chile

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Chile

Banco Mercantil Santa Cruz

Bank of the Year – Bolivia

Banco Mercantil Santa Cruz

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Bolivia

Banco Solidario S.A.

Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility – Bolivia

BANRESERVAS

Investment Bank of the Year – Dominican Republic

Banque Misr

Best SME Bank – Egypt

Barents Re Reinsurance Company, Inc.

Best in Corporate Governance

Barents Re Reinsurance Company, Inc.

Global Reinsurance Company of the Year

Barwa Bank

Best Shariah Compliant Bank – Qatar

Banco de Bogota

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Colombia

Banco de Bogota

Bank of the Year – Colombia

Alejandro Figueroa Jaramillo, Banco de Bogota

Banking CEO of the Year, Colombia

Banco Economico

Most Innovative Bank of the Year – Angola

Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU)

Most Innovative Bank of the Year

BBVA Bancomer

Bank of the Year – Mexico 

BBVA Bancomer

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Mexico

BBVA Bancomer

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Mexico

BCI Asset Management

Investment Management Company of the Year – Chile

BCI – Banco Comercial e de Investimentos, SA

Bank of the Year – Mozambique

BCI – Banco Comercial e de Investimentos, SA

Most Innovative Bank – Mozambique 

BCPG Public Company Limited

Most Sustainable Company – Thailand

Black Sea Trade and Development Bank

Financial Inclusion Program of the Year

Black Sea Trade and Development Bank

Innovative Institution of the Year

BLOM BANK

Bank of the Year – Lebanon

BLOM BANK

Bank of the Year – MENA 

BLOM BANK

Strongest Bank – Lebanon

BND Levante Group S.A.

Best Alternative Investment – Spain

BTG Pactual Colombia

Investment Bank of the Year – Colombia

BTG Pactual Colombia

Wealth Management Company of the Year – Colombia

CABEI – Central American Bank for Economic Integration

Best Sustainable Bond Issuer – Latin America

CABEI – Central American Bank for Economic Integration

Sustainable Financial Institution of the Year – Latin America

Capital.com

Most Innovative Broker – Europe

Capital.com

Most Transparent Brokerage Service Provider – Europe

CIBanco

Green Bank of the Year – Mexico

CIBanco

Innovation in Sustainable Financing – Mexico 

CINDE – Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency

Business Innovation Hub – Latin America

CINDE – Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency

FDI Promotion Agency of the Year – Latin America

Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB)

Customer Service Private Bank of the Year – Monaco

Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB)

Monaco Banking Ambassador

Davivienda Corredores

Capital Markets Company of the Year – Colombia

Davivienda Corredores

Investment Management Company of the Year – Colombia

DPM Finanzas EAFI

Financial Advisory Firm of the Year – Spain

deVere Group

Best European Financial Advisory Firm – Europe

Ecobank

Most Innovative Bank of the Year – Pan African

Edwin R. Bautista, UnionBank of the Philippines

Best Banking CEO – Philippines

Fides Treasury Services Ltd

Multi-banking Solution Provider of the Year

Fiduciaria de Occidente S.A

Asset Management Company of the Year – Colombia

Fiduciaria de Occidente S.A

Fiduciary Company of the Year – Colombia

Gbenga Alade, Guaranty Trust Bank (SL) Ltd

Banker of the Year

Grupo Bursátil Mexicano (GBM)

Investment and Brokerage Firm of the Year – Mexico

Guaranty Trust Bank (SL) Ltd

Most Innovative Bank of the Year

IJG Holdings

Best Brokerage House – Namibia

Intercorp Group

Best International Tax Consulting Boutique

Jammal Trust Bank SAL

Financial Inclusion Program of the Year – Lebanon

KASIKORN Business-Technology Group (KBTG)

Most Innovative Digital Banking Services – Southeast Asia

KANDEO FUND

ESG Private Equity Firm of the Year – Latin America

Khalid Al Subeai, Barwa Bank

Best CEO Banking – Qatar

Kurt Koenigsfest, Banco Solidario S.A.

Banking CEO of the Year – Bolivia

Larraín Vial S.A.

Investment and Financial Advisory Firm of the Year– Latin America

Larrain Vial Asset Management

Latin America Asset Management Firm of the Year – Latin America

LatAm Logistic Properties

 Industrial Real Estate Investment and Development Company of the Year – Latin America

LVA Indices

Best Market Data Provider – Andean Region

Mohamed El-Etreby, Banque Misr

Banker of the Year – Egypt

Molino Cañuelas

Best Corporate Governance – Argentina

Molino Cañuelas

Best Managed Company – Argentina

Bundit Sapianchai, BCPG Public Company Limited

Leadership in Renewable Energy – Southeast Asia

NJMPF

Best Managed Retirement Fund – South Africa

NJMPF

Pension Fund of the Year – South Africa

Pangaea Securities Limited

Best Brokerage House

Pedro Cardosa, Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU)

Best Banking CEO – Macau

Pellerano & Herrera

Best Corporate and Commercial Law Firm – Dominican Republic

Pilatus Bank

Best Next Generation Private Bank – Europe

PPI - Portfolio Personal Inversiones

Financial Advisory and Investment Management Company

PPI - Portfolio Personal Inversiones

Most Innovative Online Trading Services

Produbanco

Bank of the Year – Ecuador

Produbanco

Best Corporate Governance – Ecuador

RAWBANK SA

Most Innovative Bank of the Year – DRC 

RAWBANK SA

Best Managed Bank – DRC 

Red Electrica de España

Sustainable Electric Power Transmission Company of the Year– Europe

Ricardo Cuesta Delgado, Produbanco

Banking CEO of the Year – Ecuador

Ricardo Pellerano, Pellerano & Herrera

Best Lawyer – Dominican Republic

Rodrigo Lebois Mateos, UNIFIN FINANCIAL SERVICES

Business Personality of the Year

Roman Krabel, Accra City Hotel

Best GM in the Leisure and Hospitality Industry – Ghana

Sharjah Investment and Development Authority

FDI Agency of the Year – MENA

Sharjah Investment and Development Authority

Most Innovative FDI Project – MENA

Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank

Best Life Insurance Company – Taiwan

Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank

Executive Board - Best Managed Bank –  Taiwan

Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank

Most Innovative Bank of the Year – Taiwan

The Magdalena River (Cormagdalena)

Inland Water Transportation Development of the Year – Latin America

Trade360

Most Innovative Social Trading Technology

UMB Bank

Corporate Bank of the Year – Ghana

UNIFIN FINANCIAL SERVICES

Best in Corporate Governance – Mexico

UnionBank of the Philippines –

Most Innovative Bank of the Year – Philippines

Universi Teknologi MARA

Best Islamic Finance University – Malaysia

Voltylab

Structured Products Firm of the Year – Monaco

Webcor Group

Branded Supplier of the Year

Wissam Nesr, Webcor Group

Best CEO in the FMCG

Wolters Kluwe

Integrated Compliance and Regulatory Reporting Technology Provider of the Year

ZIMPOST (Pvt) Ltd

Best Consumer Payments Solutions Provider – Zimbabwe

ZIMPOST (Pvt) Ltd

Most Trusted Company of the Year – Zimbabwe

GLOBAL ESG LEADERS AWARDS 2017-18

ENDIAMA

Leading Company in Sustainability – Angola

Pampa Energia

Leading Company in Corporate Governance – Argentina

Marcelo Mindlin, Pampa Energia

ESG Leader of the Year – Argentina

YPF

Leading Company in Investor Relations – Argentina

YPF

Leading Company in Sustainability – Argentina

Andre Dorf, CPFL Energia

ESG Leader of the Year – Brazil

Banco Santander Brazil

Leading Company in Corporate Governance – Brazil

EDP Energias do Brasil

Leading Company in Sustainability – Brazil

ITAU Unibanco

Leading Company in Investor Relations – Brazil

Aguas Andinas

Leading Company in Corporate Governance – Chile

Coca Cola Andina

Leading Company in Investor Relations – Chile

Viña Concha y Toro

Leading Company in Sustainability – Chile

Chen Xiaoping, China Everbright International

ESG Leader of the Year – China

China Everbright International

Leading Company in Sustainability – China

China Telecom

Leading Company in Corporate Governance – China

China Telecom

Leading Company in Investor Relations – China

Bernardo Vargas Gibsone, ISA S.A.

ESG Leader of the Year – Colombia

ETB

Leading Company in Corporate Governance – Colombia

Grupo Energía de Bogotá

Leading Company in Sustainability – Colombia

Grupo Nutresa

Leading Company in Investor Relations – Colombia

ALSTOM S.A.

Leading Company in Corporate Governance – France

ARCCOR S.A.

Leading Company in Investor Relations – France

Henri Poupart-Lafarge, ALSTOM S.A.

ESG Leader of the Year – France

Veolia Environnement SA

Leading Company in Sustainability – France

Deutsche Börse Group

Leading Company in Corporate Governance – Germany

Hotchtief

Leading Company in Investor Relations – Germany

Timotheus Höttges, Deutsche Telekom

ESG Leader of the Year – Germany

Siemens

Leading Company in Sustainability – Germany

FEMSA

Leading Company in Sustainability – Mexico

Grupo Bimbo

Leading Company in Corporate Governance – Mexico

Grupo Bimbo

Leading Company in Investor Relations – Mexico

Rogelio Zambrano L. CEMEX

ESG Leader of the Year

Agthia Group

Leading Company in Corporate Governance – Middle East

Bank Audi Group

Leading Company in Investor Relations – Middle East

SABIC

Leading Company in Sustainability – Middle East

Samir N. Hanna, Bank Audi Group

ESG Leader of the Year – Middle East

ING Group

Leading Company in Corporate Governance – Netherlands

Paul Polman, Unilever

ESG Leader of the Year – Netherlands

Phillips Lighting NV

Leading Company in Sustainability – Netherlands

SBM Offshore

Leading Company in Investor Relations – Netherlands

Centenario

Leading Company in Investor Relations – Peru

Compania Minera Milpo

Leading Company in Corporate Governance – Peru

ENGIE Energia Peru

Leading Company in Sustainability – Peru

Mariela Garcia de Fabbri, Ferreycorp

ESG Leader of the Year – Peru

EDP Energias de Portugal

Leading Company in Corporate Governance – Portugal

Galp Energia

 Leading Company in Investor Relations – Portugal

Jeronimo Martins

Leading Company in Sustainability – Portugal

Pedro Soares Dos Santos, Jeronimo Martins

ESG Leader of the Year – Portugal

Capitaland

Leading Company in Investor Relations – Singapore

City Developments

Leading Company in Corporate Governance – Singapore

Keppel Corporation

Leading Company in Sustainability – Singapore

Lim Ming Yan, Capitaland

ESG Leader of the Year – Singapore

BBVA

Leading Company in Investor Relations – Spain

Gabriel Escarrer, Melià Hotels International

ESG Leader of the Year – Spain

Iberdrola

Leading Company in Corporate Governance – Spain

Meliá Hotels International

Leading Company in Sustainability – Spain

Old Mutual

Leading Company in Corporate Governance – South Africa

Standard Bank

Leading Company in Investor Relations – South Africa

Standard Bank

Leading Company in Sustainability – South Africa

GLOBAL LEGAL AWARDS

Abou Jaoude & Associates Law Firm

Best Banking and Finance Law Firm – Lebanon

Carlos Abou Jaoude, Abou Jaoude & Associates Law Firm

Best Lawyer – Lebanon

Christodoulos G. Vassiliades & Co. LLC

Best Corporate and Commercial Law Firm – Cyprus

Deloitte

Best Tax Firm – Chile

Hammouri & Partners Attorneys at Law

Best Corporate & Commercial Law Firm in Jordon 

Joseph Courand, Deloitte

Best Tax Partner – Chile

Loyens & Loeff 

 Best Tax Firm – Netherlands 

Mehmet Gun + Partners

Best Corporate & Commercial Law Firm – Turkey

Mehmet Gun, Mehmet Gun + Partners

Best Lawyer – Turkey 

A.S.A. Bari, A.S & Associates

Best Lawyer – Asia

Rashid Al Saad, Sharq Law Firm

Best Lawyer – Qatar 

Rodriguez Davalos Abogados

Best Corporate & Commercial Law Firm – Mexico

Sharq Law Firm

Best Corporate Law Firm – Qatar

Tariq Hammouri, Hammouri & Partners Attorneys at Law

Best Lawyer – Jordan 

Zangue & Partners

Best Banking & Finance Law Firm – Cameroon

