The European Market for Outdoor Furniture 2022: Featuring Key Players Cane-Line, Kettler, Royal Botania & Others

Jul 07, 2022, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The European Market for Outdoor Furniture" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyses the following topics:
- Current market size and production of outdoor furniture in Europe
- Market development and forecasts up to 2023
- International trade and major trading partners
- Destination segments: contract projects and retail residential use
- Product segmentation and materials: upholstered and non-upholstered lounge seating, tables and chairs, other outdoor furniture, emerging categories, finishings/materials
- Business performance by country: macroeconomic indicators, demand divers, and outdoor furniture sector figures
- Competitive system: Leading manufacturing companies of outdoor furniture and market share
- Distribution: distribution channels, and e-commerce
STRUCTURE OF THE REPORT
MARKET OVERVIEW
The first part of the study shows the main sector figures of the European Outdoor furniture industry, the market evolution, and figures by country, with basic data for production, Consumption, Imports, and Exports for the time series 2016-2021, the supply chain disruptions and the effects on prices.
Outdoor furniture market forecasts in Europe and by the considered countries are provided for 2022 and 2023.
The outdoor furniture consumption is broken down by destination segment (contract and retail), by kind of product (upholstered sofas, benches, sun loungers, chairs, tables, other) and by material (steel/iron, aluminum, wood/rattan/bamboo, plastic, rope, other).
The international trade of outdoor furniture and market openness are analysed through data for exports of outdoor furniture, with incidence on production, data for imports of outdoor furniture, with incidence on consumption, and trading partners for the considered countries.
COUNTRY ANALYSIS
For Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom the study provides basic outdoor furniture data, socio-economic indicators, and population by dwelling type.
DISTRIBUTION
Outdoor furniture market by distribution channel (Furniture retailers, Furniture chains, DIY / Hypermarkets / Dept. Stores, Garden Centers, E-commerce, Direct sales) is provided for Europe and for France, Germany, Italy, and the UK.
PRODUCTS CONSIDERED: upholstered and non-upholstered lounge seating, tables and chairs, and other outdoor furniture.
GEOGRAPHICAL COVERAGE: Europe with a focus Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom.
Key Topics Covered:
METHODOLOGY: Notes, Companies analyzed, Geographical definition, Considered Products, Materials and Distribution channels
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Figures at a glance
1. OVERVIEW OF THE OUTDOOR FURNITURE MARKET IN EUROPE
1.1 Market evolution and figures by considered countries
- Basic data: Production, Consumption, Imports and Exports of outdoor furniture in Europe, 2016-2021
- Outdoor Furniture and furniture sector: consumption trend comparison
- Production, exports, imports and consumption of outdoor furniture by country
1.2 Contract and retail segments
- Outdoor furniture market by segment of destination
1.3 Products and materials
- Outdoor furniture consumption by product segment
- Outdoor furniture consumption by material
1.4 Supply chain disruptions and effects on list prices
- Trend in furniture prices in Europe
1.5 Outdoor furniture market forecasts in Europe and by country for 2022 and 2023
- Outdoor furniture consumption by country. Forecasts, 2022-2023
2. BUSINESS PERFORMANCE BY COUNTRY:
2.1 Production, consumption and international trade of outdoor furniture
2.2 Socio-economic indicators
2.3 Population by dwelling type
3. INTERNATIONAL TRADE
3.1 Exports of outdoor furniture from Europe
- Outdoor furniture exports and incidence on production
3.2 Imports of outdoor furniture to Europe
- Outdoor furniture imports and incidence on consumption
3.3 International trade by considered country
- Exports of outdoor furniture, incidence on production and countries of destination
- Imports of outdoor furniture and incidence on consumption and countries of origin
4. COMPETITION: Leading manufacturers of outdoor furniture in Europe
4.1 Leading outdoor furniture groups and market shares
- Brands operating in the market according to business specialization
- Expanding share of non-specialist brands
4.2 Total sales of outdoor furniture
- Sector concentration
- Total revenues in a sample of leading outdoor furniture companies
- Estimated revenues in the contract and in the retail segment
4.3 Outdoor furniture companies: Market shares by country
- Estimated revenues in a sample of companies for Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK
4.4 Company profiles
5. DISTRIBUTION OF OUTDOOR FURNITURE
- Outdoor furniture market by distribution channel
APPENDIX: List of Mentioned Companies
Companies Mentioned
- Cane-Line
- Dedon
- EMU
- Fermob
- Fischer Mobel
- Fuera Dentro
- Grand Soleil - Igap
- Grosfillex
- Hartman
- Keter UK
- Kettal
- Kettler
- Lafuma Mobilier
- Maze Rattan
- Nardi
- Paola Lenti
- Progarden-IPAE
- Royal Botania
- Scancom International
- Sieger
- Stern
- Talenti
- Tribu
- Vitra
- Vondom
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jqdqyj
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article