The European Market for Thermal Insulation Products, with Focus on Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

DUBLIN, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Market for Thermal Insulation Products - Extruded Polystyrene - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the European market for thermal insulation products and their different uses in building and in industry, as well as identifying key trends impacting the industry.

Thermal Insulation Materials Overview

Various factors affect the type and amount of thermal insulation required. These can include:

Climate

Durability

Ease of installation and replacement at end of life

Cost effectiveness

Toxicity

Flammability

Environmental impact and sustainability

Energy efficiency

Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

For extrusion, polystyrene with a high viscosity is most suitable, i.e., products with a melt volume index (MVI) of 200/5 in the lower end of the range between 1 and 7 ml/10min.

The physical properties of XPS mean that it can be used in board form in roofing, flooring and walling applications. The low moisture absorption of the material makes it ideal for use in cold storage facilities and refrigerated transport, where it is subjected to freeze/thaw cycles. The high compressive strength of the material also makes it ideal for load bearing applications. XPS does not rot and has relatively high thermal insulation properties.

Due to its cost, XPS tends to be used in specialist areas where its properties are specifically required.

Countries covered: Austria, Baltics (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania), Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, UK

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction - XPS

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Prices

1.3 Densities

2. Market Overview - XPS

2.1 Macroeconomic Overview

2.2 Austria - Construction by Type

2.3 Baltic States - Construction by Type

2.4 Belgium - Construction by Type

2.5 Bulgaria - Construction by Type

2.6 Croatia Construction by Type

2.7 Czech Republic - Construction by Type

2.8 Denmark - Construction by Type

2.9 Finland - Construction by Type

2.10 France - Construction by Type

2.11 Germany - Construction by Type

2.12 Hungary - Construction by Type

2.13 Ireland - Construction by Type

2.14 Italy - Construction by Type

2.15 Netherlands - Construction by Type

2.16 Norway - Construction by Type

2.17 Poland - Construction by Type

2.18 Portugal - Construction by Type

2.19 Romania - Construction by Type

2.20 Russia - Construction by Type

2.21 Russia - Construction by Type - cont

2.22 Slovakia - Construction by Type

2.23 Slovenia - Construction by Type

2.24 Spain - Construction by Type

2.25 Sweden - Construction by Type

2.26 Switzerland - Construction by Type

2.27 Turkey - Construction by Type

2.28 UK - Construction by Type

2.29 Material Trends

3. Market Summary & Spot Forecasts - XPS

3.1 Market Volume by Region, Base Year (m3)

3.2 Market Volume by Region, Spot Forecast (m3)

3.3 Market Volume by Region, Base Year (Tonnes)

3.4 Market Volume by Region, Spot Forecast (Tonnes)

3.5 Market Value by Region, Base Year (€ million)

3.6 Market Value by Region, Spot Forecast (€ million)

3.7.1 Historical Trends & Forecast by Region (m3)

3.7.2 Historical Trends & Forecast by Region (T)

3.7.3 Historical Trends & Forecast by Region (€m)

4. EU Market Review - XPS

5. Profiles of Key European Suppliers

Armacell

BASF

Bauder

Dow Chemical

DuPont

HIRSCH Porozell

Kingspan

Knauf Insulation

Owens Corning

Ravago

Recticel

Rockwool

Saint-Gobain Isover

Unilin

