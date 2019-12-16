NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global market for fermented food and ingredients market is estimated to garner a CAGR of 4.93% during the projected period, 2020-2028. The changing food habits, increasing awareness about good health, and the rising demand for food preservation, are the important factors boosting the market growth.

MARKET INSIGHTS

There benefits with regard to digestion, and the nutrient absorption of the fermented foods, have made it suitable for the changing dietary habits of people.Fermented foods improve immunity, taste good, and limit sugar cravings.



They are readily available for consumption and are healthy.With the rising obesity across the world, people are switching to healthy food habits.



These factors are set to result in a flourishing market for fermented food and ingredients.

During the process of fermentation, the activity of enzymes and the structure of proteins are dependent on both, temperature and pH. The maintenance of such conditions gets difficult, and is one of the restraining factors of market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global market with regard to fermented food and ingredients is analyzed through the market regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.The market region of Asia Pacific dominates the market in terms of market share, which is attributed to the increasing disposable incomes and changing dietary patterns.



The European market region is estimated to be the fastest-growing region, recording the highest CAGR. This is primarily due to the increasing demands for healthier foods with good taste.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Some of the major having its established presence in the market include, Danone, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Dupont, Cargill Incorporated, CSK Food Enrichment (Acquired by DSM), etc.



