The European Olive, the gastronomic companion guaranteed to take your Thanksgiving turkey to new heights

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A holiday as significant as Thanksgiving demands the gastronomic creations to match. Memorable and healthy dishes that will transform your evening into something truly unforgettable. With this in mind, the delicious and versatile European olive is sure to give your celebration a little extra sparkle.

That's why, the Interprofessional Organization of Table Olives (Interaceituna), with the backing of the European Union, is launching a historic promotional campaign in the United States, with the aim of offering the benefits of European table olives to American consumers. The aim of the three-year program (2021-2023) is to increase awareness and demand for this Mediterranean staple among American professionals and consumers, by focusing on the varieties available, its unmistakable flavor, and the insuperable versatility of this ancient fruit.

Its versatility is evident through the many ways in which it can be integrated into iconic Thanksgiving recipes, and how it is able to enhance and transform traditional dishes into something a little different, adding a seductive Mediterranean touch. Because when you serve up this delicacy at an American dinner party, you're offering much more than just food. You're offering wellness, vitality, and happiness, as this fascinating recipe made with pepper-stuffed olives, mushrooms, oyster mushrooms, truffle paste, and dried apricots demonstrates.

In addition, the table olive is a gateway to a sensory universe since it comprises four flavors (bitter, sour, sweet, and salty) and can be found in an infinite number of formats (whole, sliced, sliced, pitted, etc.) For this very reason, the culinary possibilities are endless. The table olive can be used in over ninety recipes for tapas, appetizers, pizza, salads, sandwiches, and more!

A Mediterranean touch to an American classic, now also available to vegans

The multitude of possibilities and flavors offered by this ancient fruit, which is carefully picked by hand to avoid damaging it, works surprisingly with foods such as the traditional Thanksgiving turkey. However, more and more families are choosing to include vegan options as a main course on this special day.

Given this culinary shift, Interaceituna has also considered the needs of vegans and therefore proposes this innovative and tasty alternative with tofu, mushrooms, vegetables, and Queen Olives for Thanksgiving. Here, you can find more inspiring recipes https://olivesatyourtable.eu/our-tables/, because it's not all about roast turkey.

A natural food like the olive, a source of energy and health, containing oleic acid, vitamin E, minerals, fiber, and iron, is an absolute must on celebration as important as Thanksgiving. Moreover, this Mediterranean staple complies with the standard of the European Model of Production, whose standards of quality and food safety are among the highest in the world. This offers consumers peace of mind in terms the quality of the produce, landscape protection, and respect for the environment.

One of the most coveted products in the USA.

The European table olive has tirelessly reinvented itself in order to adapt to the demands of modern life for the most discerning American consumers. In this context, it has become a trendsetter and one of the most coveted products in the North American market given in its versatility and unique flavor. What is more, they can be easily found on the shelf at your local supermarket and can be purchased in large quantities, as they are easy to store.

It is worth highlighting that Europe is a world leader in the production and export of table olives, which is proof of its experience and constant adaptation to the tastes and needs of consumers across the world. The United States is the primary destination for European olives, importing more than 293 million pounds in 2020. This means that more than 78% of the olives consumed in the USA are European imports.

- Picture is available at AP Images ( http://www.apimages.com ) -

About INTERACEITUNA

INTERACEITUNA is the Interprofessional Organization of Table Olives which is recognized by the Spanish Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food, and the Environment that brings together all the organizations representing the sector, such as ASAJA, ASEMESA, COAG, Agrifood Cooperatives and UPA. It was created to implement various programs and activities of general interest, to disseminate knowledge of the Spanish table olive, and to carry out research and development programs related to production techniques.

Press contact

Oscar Westermeyer

[email protected]

Phone: +34 915062860

SOURCE Europe at your table, with olives from Spain