The European Patent Office (EPO) Disapproves British Court and New U.S. Patent Granted for Regen Lab on Autologous Biological Glue

LE MONT-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In Europe, the Regen Lab group ("Regen") defends one of its patents (EP2073862B, method of PRP preparation) in opposition proceedings before the European Patent Office (EPO), where alleged patent infringers have contested its validity.

Whilst a UK Court has made a finding of invalidity based on prior disclosure and recognized that "it would have been infringed" (Judge Hacon), the EPO issued a second Preliminary Opinion on February 8, 2019 which came to the opposite view on prior disclosure and in relation to costs of the proceedings.

Regen believes it will be able to overturn all the findings of the UK Court on appeal and that the validity of its European patent for the method of PRP preparation will be vindicated by the EPO at the hearing in April.

The EPO expressed the view that enforcing a granted patent constitutes a lawful exercise of a patentee's right until such patent has been declared invalid.

Regen is also delighted to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted to Regen U.S. Patent No. 10,226,516 covering its Autologous Biological Glue entitled "Process, Tube And Device For The Preparation Of Wound Healant Composition".

About RegenLab

RegenLab is a leading innovator of medical devices for the preparation of platelet rich plasma, autologous biological glue, bone marrow concentrate and hyaluronic acid technologies which it markets under the well-recognized REGENLAB®, REGENKIT® and Cellular Matrix™ brands. RegenLab remains committed to providing pyrogen-free devices of the highest quality and safety, as well as protecting customers through enforcement of its intellectual property rights.

Additional information about RegenLab and its patents can be found at https://www.regenlab.com/patents and http://www.RegenLabUSA.com.

SOURCE Regen Lab SA