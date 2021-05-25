The European Patent Office Grants Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Patent for Company's Personalized Medicine Drug Discovery Technology

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Md., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine, announced today that the company's patent titled: "System and Method for High Throughput Screening of Cancer Cells" has been granted by the European Patent Office.

Outside the European territory, corresponding patents under the same title have already been granted in Israel and in South Africa. Further to that, corresponding patents with said title are also currently under examination in numerous other territories including the US and Canada, as well as in Mexico where earlier this month the company received "Notice of Allowance" from the Mexican Patent and Trademark Office (IMPI).

Gabriel Yariv, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' President and COO: "The granting of this patent by the European Patent Office validates the uniqueness of our core technology as well as of our innovative approach to drug discovery. Data obtained from our high throughput screening technology for personalized medicine allows us to elucidate and identify specific compounds that are most effective as anti-cancer agents. This process has already helped the company produce several promising cancer treatment drug candidates, which are now at various stages of the regulatory pathway. In essence, this patent now provides the company with both a reinforced differentiating threshold within the Pharma industry, as well as a strong foundation for our continuous development of additional new drug candidates".

Dr. Eyal Ballan, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' co-founder and CTO: "We have invested heavily in developing this unique technology and personalized based drug discovery platform which allows us to screen and identify specific analytes that are most effective on specific cancer cells. An important aspect of our technology is that it can be applied for development of both personalized and conventional medicines, which certainly opens up a variety of interesting avenues to explore going forward in the field of tailored and personalized medicine".

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals:

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S. public company and a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com. For the latest updates on Cannabics Pharmaceuticals follow the Company on Twitter @Cannabics, Facebook @CannabicsPharmaceuticals, LinkedIn, and on Instagram @Cannabics_Pharmaceuticals.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those outlined in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed April 14th, 2021. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc., which are condoned by the Company, must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

