The European Patent Office Issued a Preliminary Non-binding Opinion that the Turzi and Regenlab European PRP Patent is Invalid

Estar Technologies Ltd. (Estar), a leading global developer and manufacturer of innovative medical technologies in the biologics, regenerative medicine and platelet rich plasma (PRP) fields, announced today that the European patent Office (EPO) has issued on March 29, 2018 a preliminary non-binding opinion on the validity of Patent No. 2,073,862 B1 in the name of Antoine Turzi (Turzi), licensed to Regen Lab SA.

In this preliminary opinion, the opposition division of the EPO found the Turzi patent to be invalid on the grounds of (i) added matter, (ii) lack of novelty, and (iii) lack of sufficient disclosure. With respect to the prior disclosure issue, the Opposition Division of the EPO found that "it is shown beyond any reasonable doubt that the product was available prior to priority, a prior use had taken place and the features of the product could be investigated."

The decision will be made after oral proceedings, now scheduled for November, 2018. The opinion is preliminary and non-binding.

"We are pleased and extremely encouraged by the EPO current view of the Turzi/Regenlab patent," stated Aaron Esteron, the CEO of Estar.

Unless the Opposition Division of the EPO changes its views very significantly at an oral hearing, the result will be the complete invalidation and revocation of Turzi and Regenlab main patent in all contracting states of the European Patent Convention.

About Estar Technologies Ltd.

Founded in 1991, Estar is a global leader and innovator in the biologics and platelet rich plasma arena. Estar's products are globally marketed mainly under the renowned Tropocells® and Cellenis® brands. Estar has developed a unique and effective technology for the simple preparation of pure PRP by enabling the physician to easily and effectively separate and concentrate growth factors taken from the patient's own blood for the purpose of building new tissues and effectively accelerate the natural autologous wound healing process.

Additional information about Estar can be found at http://www.estar-medical.com.

