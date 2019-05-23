The European Press Prize: These are the Greatest Achievements in European Journalism of the Year

AMSTERDAM, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 awards go to an open source investigation with a spy novel-like plot, a harrowing tale of family separation at the US border, a near academic analysis of transatlanticism in the Trump era, a graphic novel with never seen before imagery of the destroyed city of Palmyra and a network of journalists whose mission it is to continue and publish the work of colleagues facing threats, prison, or murder.

They were chosen by the panel of judges , which consists of chairman Sir Harold Evans (Editor-at-Large Reuters), Sylvie Kauffmann (Editorial Director Le Monde), Jørgen Ejbøl (Vice Chairman Jyllands-Posten Foundation), Yevgenia Albats (Editor-in-chief The New Times) and Alexandra Föderl-Schmid (Correspondent Süddeutsche Zeitung).

The 5 winners:

Distinguished Reporting category:

'Fifty-Six Days of Separation' by Katrin Kuntz, Marian Blasberg, Christoph Scheuermann (Der Spiegel, Germany).

- Runner-up: 'Viktor Orbán's reckless football obsession' by Dan Nolan, David Goldblatt (The Guardian, UK).

Innovation category:

'Palmyra, the Other Side' by Guillermo Abril, Carlos Spottorno (El País Semanal - Spain, Süddeutsche Zeitung Magazin - Germany).

- Runner-up: 'Elections clouds cleared' by Efe Kerem Sözeri (P24, Turkey).

Investigative Reporting category:

'Unmasking the Salisbury Poisoning Suspects: A Four-Part Investigation' by Christo Grozev, Roman Dobrokhotov, Daniel Romein (Bellingcat, UK).

- Runner-up: 'Money laundering at Danske Bank' by Eva Jung, Simon Bendtsen, Michael Lund (Berlingske, Denmark, and many since then).

Opinion category:

'The end of Atlanticism: has Trump killed the ideology that won the cold war?' by Madeleine Schwartz (The Guardian, UK)

- Runner-up: ' Let's continue talking about murder, not Fico's media tyranny' by Beata Balogova (SME, Slovakia).

Special Award:

Forbidden Stories , by the organisation behind 'Forbidden Stories' + partners.

The Award Ceremony took place at Gazeta Wyborcza in celebration of their 30-year anniversary.

About the European Press Prize

The European Press Prize celebrates the highest achievements in European journalism. The prize is awarded in 5 categories , each worth €10.000.

The prize is made possible by a number of media foundations : The Guardian Foundation, Thomson Reuters Foundation, The Politiken Foundation, Foundation Veronica, The Jyllands-Posten Foundation, Democracy and Media Foundation and The Irish Times Trust Limited. The prize also partners with MDIF, Agora Foundation, ANP and De Balie.

Interested in republishing a winning story in another language or interviewing a winner? Contact: Julie Donders, +31(0)627006043, julie@europeanpressprize.com .

SOURCE The European Press Prize

Related Links

https://www.europeanpressprize.com/

