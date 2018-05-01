The European Safe City Market is Forecast to Constitute 31% of the Global Safe City Market, Technologies & Industry by 2022

The Safe City and Smart City technologies, industry and markets are going through major shifts. Public opinion, political pressure and evolving terror & crime threats combined with maturing safe city and smart city technologies such as video analytics, distributed sensors systems, physical security information management systems, and social media emergency response software, are creating new business opportunities and are expected to increase the market size for safe city and smart city technologies.

Nowadays, towns, communities, cities and metropolitan areas are highly vulnerable to threats and events driven by crime, terror and natural disasters. Law enforcement, public safety and municipalities are relying, now more than ever, on safe city technologies and emerging smart city ICT to better serve and safeguard the billions of individuals under their jurisdiction. Safe city and smart city technologies now include a more comprehensive approach that embraces new synergies between early warnings and real-time circumstances providing a complete cycle for intelligence, evidence, response and investigations.

The Safe City: Technologies, Industry and Global Market report consists of 876 pages, 123 tables, 172 figures, analyses, dozens of current and pipeline technologies and info on 78 leading vendors. This report, granulated into 197 submarkets, presents for each submarket, 2015-2016 data, assessments and analyses; and forecasts the 2017-2022 market and technologies from several perspectives.

Questions answered in this 3-volume report include the following:

What will the Safe City market size be in 2017-2022?

What are the main Safe City technology trends?

Where and what are the Safe City market opportunities?

What are the Safe City market drivers and inhibitors?

Who are the key Safe City vendors?

What are the challenges to the Safe City market penetration?

The major 78 companies operating in the market: in this report include: LOGIC, 3i-MIND, 3VR, ABB, Accenture, ACTi Corporation, ADT Security Services, Agent Video Intelligence, Avigilon Corporation, Axis, AxxonSoft, BAE Systems, Bosch Security Systems, BT, Camero, Cassidian, CelPlan, China Security & Surveillance Inc., Cisco, Citilog, Computer Network Limited (CNL), Diebold, DVTel, Elsag Datamat, Emerson Electric, Ericsson, Firetide, GS, General Electric, Hexagon AB, Honeywell, IBM, IndigoVision, Intel Security, IntuVision Inc, iOmniscient, IPConfigure, IPS Intelligent Video Analytics, ISS, MACROSCOP, MDS, Mer group, Milestone Systems A/S, Mirasys, National Instruments, NICE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, ObjectVideo, Orsus, Panasonic, Pelco, Pivot, Proximex, Raytheon Company, Salient Stills, Samsung Techwin, Schneider Electric, SeeTec, Siemens, Smart China (Holdings) Limited, Sony, Synectics Plc, Tandu Technologies & Security Systems Ltd, Thales Group, Total Recall, Unisys, Verint, Vialogy LLC, Vigilant Technology, xLOGIC, Zhejiang Dahua Technology.

The report focuses on "Safe City: Technologies, Industry and Global Market". Other reports that include components relevant to the Safe City market are:

Explore more Homeland Security and Public Safety Reports at https://www.homelandsecurityresearch.com.

About Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC)

Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC) is an international market and technology research firm specializing in the Homeland Security (HLS) & Public Safety (PS) industry. HSRC provides premium off-the-shelf and customized market reports on present and emerging technologies and industry expertise, enabling global clients to gain time-critical insight into business opportunities. HSRC's clients include the U.S. Congress, DHS, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, DOD, DOT, GAO, NATO and EU, among others; as well as government agencies in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Israel, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia, Sweden, Finland, Singapore. With over 750 private sector clients (72% repeat customers), including major defense and security contractors and Fortune 2000 companies, HSRC earned the reputation as the industry's Gold Standard for HLS & PS market reports.

Washington D.C. 20004, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Suite 900,

Tel: 202-455-0966, info@hsrc.biz , www.homelandsecurityresearch.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-european-safe-city-market-is-forecast-to-constitute-31-of-the-global-safe-city-market-technologies--industry-by-2022-300640124.html

SOURCE Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC)

Related Links

https://www.homelandsecurityresearch.com

