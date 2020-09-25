NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The European testing, inspection, and certification market was valued at USD 63.45 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 84.48 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.3%, during the forecast period (2020 - 2025). With the trend of inspection and testing across industries at regular intervals, such as oil and gas becoming a mandate, the TIC services are expected to grow in demand, irrespective of the industrial seasonality.







- In order to adapt to the diverse quality and safety standards of the import destinations, there is an increasing need for effective testing, inspection, and certification market in the region. The TIC market is expected to witness significant growth due to the projected increase in the volume of exports over the forecast period. According to the World Bureau of Metal Statistics, European Union exported 9,469.85 thousand metric tons of unwrought aluminum and alloys in 2019. All metal producing and processing companies must certify their factory production control (FPC) in compliance with the harmonized specification EN 1090-1.

- The majority of oil and gas production in Europe takes place offshore, and there are currently 1,000 operations in European waters. By July 2018, it was made mandatory for all oil companies in the European Union to comply with new EU safety rules on offshore drilling. Thus, independent verification service providers were onboarded by offshore operators to prevent disasters occurring in European waters.

- Safety breaches in recent times, such as Volkswagen, BMW, and Daimler emissions scandal, demonstrate the significance of independent inspection and certification services. They have not only forced tougher regulations and standards but also increased the dependency on the third party for assessment, thus providing scope for independent TIC companies.

- Anticipated increase in the IoT devices in the region is also expected to create opportunities for the TIC companies in the region, considering the presence of several industrial control and smart equipment manufacturers in the region. For instance, in August 2020, Bureau Veritas has been awarded a testing partner for the ioXt Alliance to validate the cybersecurity of IoT devices. ioXtAlliance certifies devices that include cell phones, smart home, lighting controls, IoT Bluetooth, smart retail, portable medical, pet trackers, routers, and automotive technology.

- Owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19, the market witnessed a short-term decline in demand. Though the decline in revenues has been witnessed in the first quarter of 2020, a few prominent players witnessed significantly high demand for the testing, inspection, and certification services form select end-user industries. For instance, in May 2020, Bureau Veritas reported a 900% rise in demand for the remote inspection of offshore assets and equipment, since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Key Market Trends

Consumer Goods & Retail Segment is Expected to Hold Major Market Share



- Due to the growing competition in Europe from new markets and increased demand for quality from consumers, quality assurance and compliance solutions are vital for the consumers. Most of the consumer goods and retail services make use of testing and certification. Consumer products and retail is expected to become the fastest-growing segment, considering the expansion of online retail platforms in the region.

- TIC services offered by the vendors of the market cover the entire consumer products' value chain from the plan, buy and make, to ship, stock, and sell, in order to enable informed quality and sourcing decisions. The testing services help to verify that the products are safe and conform to different specifications. The advisory and inspection services are useful as they allow customers to meet regulatory requirements.

- In 2019, the production of consumer durables in Europe reached its peak before total production and was also set to be on a slow decline before the onset of the crisis. The development of non-durable consumer goods is convenient as compared to the other industrial groupings. The overall decline in consumer durables for the European region is slower and amounts to only around seven percentage points.

- Consumer products such as personal care and beauty products, softlines and accessories, hard goods, toys, electrical and electronics, and juvenile products are significant fields, which TIC vendors are targeting.

- Organizations based in the UK are adapting to changed rules regarding activities in the area of Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC). The United Kingdom is an essential trading partner for many European countries. Brexit is already facing the consequences for companies, which export products and services from Europe to the United Kingdom. The services are tested, inspected, and certified according to EU regulation.



Germany is Expected to Witness Significant Growth



- Germany is the largest economy in Europe and had nearly EUR 3.4 trillion GDP in 2019. The country has a strong foothold of players, such as the Dekra Certification and TUV SUD Group, contributing positively to the market's growth.

- Out of all the industries, Automotive accounts for 17% of the exported goods. Thus, the Germany government focuses that all vehicles must be routinely tested to ensure that they meet German safety standards. Moreover, the German government's recent goals, to put six million electric vehicles on the road by 2030 and one million by 2020, are creating additional demand from the automotive sector.

- Considering the growing trends, the government has targeted 55% emissions cut in the oil & gas and automotive sector by 2030 and is planning to introduce carbon pricing for building and transport sector emissions from 2021. Furthermore, Germany's power sector is one of the primary sources of demand for testing and inspection services after the oil and gas sector.

- Furthermore, the Covid-19 pandemic has further accelerated the market players' growth opportunities to capture maximum market share. For instance, DEKRA Testing & Certification in Essen is one of two laboratories in Germany that is suitable for testing protective coronavirus masks in accordance with new testing principles. The objective is to make protective masks that could not previously bear the required CE marking available in the fight against coronavirus with targeted tests.



Competitive Landscape

The European testing, inspection, and certification market is highly competitive and consists of several players. The market appears to be moderately concentrated. Startups and incumbent TIC companies with a digital focus are posing tough competition with traditional TIC companies. Existing TIC companies are expected to continue making M&A activities a part of their core strategy over the forecast period, considering the anticipated market growth and increasing globalization.



- Aug 2020 - SGS SA, acquired privately owned Groupe Moreau that operates 22 vehicle inspection services centers in the region, employing 32 people. In 2019, the group performed 47,000 road safety inspections annually. Following this acquisition, SGS VIS France will own 96 VIS centers, employ approximately 220 people, and perform over 360,000 inspections annually.

- Jun 2020 - The Government of Aragon, Spain, awarded Applus Services with a contract to continue the provision of management of technical inspection service of vehicles in the concession centers. The concession enables the company to serve the Spain region to serve for an additional ten years i.e., until 2030. It is thereby enabling the company to project its growth over the years in the European market.



