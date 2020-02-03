The EV Charging Station Market is expected to grow by USD 5.37 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global EV Charging Station Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global EV charging station market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.37 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period. Our reports on global EV charging station market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in EV charging infrastructure development. In addition, growing popularity of v2g chargers is anticipated to boost the growth of the global EV charging station market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global EV charging station market is segmented as below:

Type

• Ac Charging Stations

• Dc Charging Stations



Geographic segmentation

• The Netherlands

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Rest of Europe



Key Trends for global EV charging station market growth

This study identifies growing popularity of v2g chargers as the prime reasons driving the global EV charging station market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global EV charging station market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global EV charging station market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., BP Plc, ChargePoint Inc., EFACEC Power Solutions SGPS SA, ENGIE SA, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tesla Inc. and Webasto SE.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



